WordPlay Cincy welcomes Kelly Leon to board

WordPlay Cincy, the Northside Cincinnati based nonprofit dedicated to the creation of spaces for young people to fulfill their potential by discovering, honoring and sharing their voices, has announced the appointment of communications and community engagement professional Kelly Leon to its board of trustees.

Kelly Leon

Throughout her long career, community involvement has been a constant. On why she was excited to join the WordPlay board, Leon said, “I’ve loved to write and read long before I understood the power that both hold. I was drawn to WordPlay because it gives young people the opportunity to experience the positive impact that words, and the thoughtful expression of ideas and feelings, can make. The impact has the potential to be life changing, not just for them, but for their communities. I’m excited to hear what’s on their minds and to do what I can to support an organization rooted in a concept that I hold dear: words matter.”

Kelly Leon has been writing professionally for more than 35 years, starting as a journalist after earning her master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Following many years in print and broadcast journalism, she transitioned to public relations/corporate communications for Xavier University, 3CDC, and currently, Union Savings and Guardian Savings banks. Through her consulting business, Kelly Leon Communications, she has worked with freelance clients including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, The Kroger Co., Cincinnati Business Courier.

Leon is a native Cincinnatian and currently lives in Amberley Village with her husband Steve.