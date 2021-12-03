You, too, can be a muralist – on Saturday, at least

3CDC and the Not Your Average “Paint and Sip” Mobile Unit are inviting Cincinnatians to let their inner artist shine on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Court Street Plaza, where 350 square feet of storefront will serve as a canvas for a community-produced winter mural honoring The Queen City. The mural at 11 E. Court St. will be brought to life during a free community painting event 10 a.m.-5 p.m..

The Court Street Plaza, site of Saturday’s community mural project

James Reynolds, a local artist, educator, and owner of Not You Average “Paint and Sip,” is designing and preparing the mural concept to emulate the style of Keith Haring. Reynolds will be the master of ceremonies during the event, helping participants on the project.

“This season, more than any other, is about appreciating and celebrating our community,” said Reynolds. “Our mural will be a wonderful expression of Cincinnati’s vibrancy, diversity and fraternity.”

Event highlights include hot beverages from blaCk Coffee Lounge, performances by the Young Professionals Choral Collective Octet and violinist Preston Charles, music from DJ Nikki, performances by Mirelle Jane Divine throughout the day and take-home crafts inspired by the mural. For a detailed schedule, visit the event page on Court Street Plaza’s website.

www.courtstreetcincy.com