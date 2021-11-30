CSO, Miami collaborate to form new CSO Brass Institute

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with Miami University in Oxford, announced its inaugural Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, to be directed by Doug Lindsay, associate principal trumpet for the CSO and adjunct professor of trumpet at Miami. The Institute will offer two intensive, high-level instruction programs for advanced students of brass instruments, led by musicians from the CSO brass section and Miami brass faculty. The first institute will take place June 6-13 at Miami University’s Oxford campus.

The High School Scholars Program, designed for advanced high school brass players, is a week-long intensive program for students looking to refine technique, elevate musicianship, network and perform in the region. High school students who live in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and East Central Indiana are eligible to audition for the program. Selected students will work with their professional counterparts to practice the fundamentals of high-level brass playing while exploring the world of brass chamber music. In addition to training, students will be given the opportunity to participate in other enrichment activities, such as attending live rehearsals with the CSO.

The pre-professional Orchestral Training Fellowship, designed for brass players ages 18-28, will prepare musicians to audition for positions in major orchestras around the world. The fellowship will provide high level instruction and mentoring from professional musicians, daily coaching sessions, mock auditions, masterclasses on a variety of audition and job retention topics, and ensemble performance opportunities in Oxford and Cincinnati-area venues.

“Our goal is to provide access to instruction at the highest level,” said Lindsay. “For the High School Scholars Program, we want students of all backgrounds to have top-notch music opportunities. For the Orchestral Training Fellowship Program, we want fellows to leave with a clear idea of what it takes to obtain and retain a position in a major orchestra. This is how we prepare young players for success.”

Both the High School Scholars Program and Orchestral Training Fellowship are offered without cost to participants, to reduce socioeconomic barriers that may impact participation.

Applications for the 2022 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute’s Orchestral Fellows Program and the High School Scholars Program are due February 1, 2022. In-person auditions for the High School Scholars Program will be by appointment. Video auditions for the Orchestral Fellows Program are due February 1, 2022. Additional information about the Brass Institute can be found at www.miamioh.edu/cincinnati-symphony-brass-institute.