After $185 million in giving, Maloneys to retire from Haile

Two of Greater Cincinnati’s most influential foundation leaders will retire from their work early next year.

Tim Maloney, president and CEO of the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, and his wife, Leslie Maloney, senior vice president and education program manager, told the foundation’s advisory committee Dec. 2 that the pair planned to step down in March 2022.

Tim Maloney

Leslie Maloney

The Maloneys were instrumental in launching the foundation and facilitating the impact of some 2,600 grants totaling more than $185.8 million for the community over the last 15 years.

“It is critically important to Leslie and me that we honor the wishes, traditions and gifts of Carol Ann and Ralph,” Tim said. “They were our mentors and friends, and I feel that they would be proud of our choices and accomplishments. It’s a joyous obligation to keep their legacy alive.”

Their investments included: serving as the driving catalyst for the renovation of Music Hall; People’s Liberty, a philanthropic lab that brought together civic-minded talent to address challenges and uncover opportunities to accelerate the positive transformation of Greater Cincinnati; Carol Ann’s Carousel at Cincinnati’s Smale Park; the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University, ranked in 2021 by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best undergraduate business programs; and BLINK the 2017 and 2019 art and light event which drew more than one million visitors each year to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“The impact that the Haile Foundation has made in our region over the last 15 years is remarkable,” said Vickie Buyniski Gluckman, an advisory committee member. “The vision of Tim and Leslie has helped create equity in education, support of innovative entrepreneurship and the building of big ideas like BLINK. They have built a legacy that would have made Ralph and Carol very proud.”

Efforts are underway to hire a new CEO. The foundation board is working with Lynn Mayfield Consulting in the search process. The new CEO will then work with the advisory board in hiring a new education program manager.

“Carol and Ralph gave us the one-of-a-kind opportunity to make positive and lasting change in the region we call home,” said Leslie Maloney. “It’s been a terrific responsibility and we are eager to see the continued investment and innovation of the next generation of Haile foundation leadership.”