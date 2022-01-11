Greater Cincinnati Foundation makes two key promotions within its ranks

The region’s leading community foundation has elevated two key executives to senior leadership roles aimed at elevating the organization’s role in solving Greater Cincinnati’s toughest problems.

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, serving eight counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, has promoted Meghan Cummings and Rasheda Cromwell to the roles of vice president.



Meghan Cummings, Rasheda Cromwell

“Our region needs more resources and collaborative, cross-sector problem solving,” said Ellen Katz, GCF’s president and CEO. “Now is the time to step up, organize and do what we are uniquely positioned to do for the benefit of all.”

Cummings’ and Cromwell’s new roles are aimed at helping GCF accelerate its mission: helping to attract national funders interested in solving regional problems; collaborating with community organizations to address the most pressing challenges; and bringing together the right cross-sector partners to align on and execute a focused, long-term regional agenda.

Effective April 1, Cummings and Cromwell will move into these new roles:

Cummings will be Vice President, Civic Advancement. Cummings will develop, drive and secure funding for large-scale initiatives that address complex community problems and will lead GCF’s policy advocacy work. Cummings will provide executive oversight for the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and will serve as the primary liaison with elected officials, civic leaders and community organizations. Cummings spent a decade with the Women’s Fund, six years as its Executive Director. The search for her replacement will begin this month.

Cromwell will be Vice President, Community Strategies. Cromwell will lead and oversee GCF’s array of grantmaking programs as well as advance the organization’s ability to address equity issues. Cromwell will provide executive oversight for the Racial Justice Fund and Racial Equity Matters and will lead GCF’s strategy for advancing community change with regional nonprofits. Cromwell formerly held the position of Senior Director, Community Strategies, and brings over 15 years of experience in directing nonprofit organizations.

Cummings and Cromwell will work in close partnership to create deeper impact between civic activity, community leadership and grantmaking.

“Meghan and Rasheda are courageous leaders who have the right community connections, a deep understanding of complex social and systemic issues and a proven track record to accelerate our community work,” said Katz. “I’m excited to be alongside them on this journey.”

GCF’s mission centers on “connecting people with purpose” and driving the complex systemic changes necessary for more equitable, inclusive and thriving communities.