NKY chamber hires DEI strategist

A Cincinnati native has joined the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as its new talent strategies specialist focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ashleigh DuBois

Ashleigh DuBois started with the chamber as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Jan. 10.

“As we have said and continue to say, growing, attracting and retaining world class talent and building an inclusive business community is a top priority for us at the NKY Chamber. Bringing aboard someone with Ashleigh’s experience, energy and dynamic personality is just the latest building block in laying that foundation,” said Brent Cooper, chamber president and CEO. “We can’t wait for the community to get to know her and are excited to see the ways she will work to take the good that has been established to a level of greatness.”

In DuBois’ role she will focus on a full continuum of regional talent strategies. This includes working with employers to identify their current and future workforce needs, concerns relative to human resource outcomes, and potential barriers that might impact their ability to attract/retain diverse talent. Additionally, she will be responsible for designing DEI learning solutions for employers focusing on policies/practices that improve human resource outcomes, promote best practices and foster inclusive cultures.

DuBois grew up in Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood, DuBois’ first job after college saw her move to China to work for (the now defunct) Lion King International. She then spent time working in higher education at Antioch College in Ohio as the assistant director for diversity and inclusion among other roles. DuBois would then serve in adjunct faculty/administrative positions at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Lakeview College in San Antonio. Most recently, she worked for Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) as both a project director and its appointed DEI coordinator.

DuBois said she believes DEI is going to “make or break” companies moving forward.

“We want to raise up our minority and women-owned businesses and not just black, but our women population, our LGBTQIA+ population, our LatinX population,” DuBois said. “One thing I really want to try to focus on is getting out there and really pushing what the NKY Chamber is doing and all the amazing events they already have. I want to get people, especially people of color, to come to them and to learn about how the NKY Chamber can

help enrich their life.”

DuBois is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in family studies with a minor in criminology. She earned her master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from the University of Rochester. She resides in Lakeside Park with her husband Devore Dejanette.