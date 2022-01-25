Thomas More adds Halbauer to board

Thomas More University has tapped alumni Kimberly Halbauer, Fifth Third Bank’s Kentucky regional president, to serve as the newest member of the college’s board of trustees.

Halbauer will begin her term June 1. With more than 30 years of experience in finance, Halbauer will be serving on the board’s finance, business and capital planning committee.

Kimberly Halbauer

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of the continued success of Thomas More University,” said Halbauer. “Thomas More plays a critical role in creating the workforce of tomorrow for Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region.”

Halbauer graduated from Thomas More with a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in finance and business. She furthered her education in Yale University’s Executive Leadership program.

“Not only does Kim have the professional and executive experiences through her work with Fifth Third Bank to see our finance committee thrive, her work is also a prime example of the power of a high-quality, Catholic liberal arts education and the amazing opportunities that lie ahead for our Thomas More University graduates,” said Joseph L. Chillo, Thomas More University president.

Halbauer’s other board memberships include: the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, OneWest, One Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Greater Louisville Inc. – The Metro Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Louisville Center and Fund for the Arts.

