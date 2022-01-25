Hamilton County parks names Laverty its second female board president

A year after being appointed to the Great Parks of Hamilton County board, Caren Laverty has been appointed to serve as its president — only the second female to do so.

“During Caren’s first year on the board, her passion for the parks was inspiring,” said Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks. “We look forward to her leadership as Great Parks strives to provide more enriching experiences for everyone in our community.”

Caren Laverty

Laverty, who lives in Montgomery and is a Miami University (Oxford) graduate, has over 13 years of experience in the investment business and is now focused on teaching women the fundamentals of financial investing. She is the author of two books and founder of her financial blog, carenlaverty.com.

“I am excited to take on this new role with Great Parks, especially at a time when parks and outdoor spaces have risen to such heightened importance in the growth of strong and healthy communities,” Laverty said.

Great Parks board members are appointed by Judge Ralph Winkler of the Hamilton County Probate Court and serve three-year terms.