Learning Grove, Mayerson, 1N5 make key appointments

Learning Grove has named a new chief financial officer, among a number of key appointments at three area nonprofits.

René J. Cheatham III was promoted to chief financial officer for Learning Grove after having served as senior director of finance.

“René has been a fantastic asset to our organization over the past two years,” said Shannon Starkey-Taylor, Learning Grove’s CEO. “I am confident his focus on improving our community and detailed knowledge of finance will create positive growth for the children, youth, and families who benefit from Learning Grove services.”

Cheatham received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s of business administration degree in finance from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Previously, Cheatham was the director of finance at Findlay Market, chief financial officer for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, and International Tax Senior Director at GE. At Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, he championed an initiative to raise the pay of the county’s lowest paid employees to livable wage.

1N5 has welcomed the following team members:

, grant writer. Messner joined 1N5 as our grant writer in November 2021 but has been a huge supporter through her work on the 1N5 Spring4Life Committee since 2016. Her love of writing and passion for mental health led Abby to her role as our grant writer. LaKeisha Cook, development and community liaison. Cook joined 1N5 as Development and Community Liaison in January 2022. Her passions for building community relationships and addressing mental health made her decision to join the team an easy one.

The Mayerson JCC added to its executive team:

will assume additional responsibilities and oversight, while maintaining her title as Chief Operating Officer. Kash led the agency through several major system and construction projects, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been critical to maintaining business continuity and to ensuring the JCC meets the needs of several critical groups, including senior adults, Early Childhood School parents, and JCC members. Holly Wolfson is being promoted to Chief Programming Officer. Wolfson has served as the Programming Director since 2017 and has helped grow the J’s arts and ideas programming, as well as programs for children and families, partnering with many Jewish and Cincinnati arts organizations and finding creative ways to keep programming active when it has not been safe to gather during COVID-19.