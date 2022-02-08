Organizations name key leaders

The pace of transitions in the leadership ranks of Greater Cincinnati nonprofits continues to accelerate.

NewPath Child & Family Solutions, formerly St. Joseph Orphanage, has hired Tricia Mullins as chief impact officer. Mullins joins NewPath from Gobel Group, a leading consulting firm focusing on healthcare philanthropy, as a senior consultant. Additionally, she worked for the Mercy Health Foundation as senior gift officer.

“I’ve witnessed Tricia’s ability to engage people around NewPath’s vision and mission and it will have a huge impact, internally and externally, as we move forward,” said Eric Cummins, NewPath CEO. “Her experience in philanthropy and health care will generate fresh insights and perspective moving forward into our next 193 years serving kids and families.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati selected Lee Bower as chief financial officer, advancing the organization’s efforts to create affordable homeownership opportunities in Greater Cincinnati. Lee brings 16 years of financial management experience to the organization, including extensive nonprofit finance leadership, entrepreneurship, and CPA auditing.

“Lee’s passion for affordable housing in addition to his expert knowledge is an asset to our organization. We are thrilled to have such a strong leader who is committed to furthering HFHGC’s 35-year legacy of partnering with families through affordable homeownership,” said Ed Lee, Habitat’s president and CEO.

Bower starts Feb. 28, succeeding Vic Black who is retiring from the organization.

Cincinnati Public Radio (CPR), home to 91.7 WVXU and 90.9 WGUC, also hired a new chief financial officer — Dan Smith. Smith, a certified public accountant, joins CPR from Empower Media Marketing Inc. where he had risen to vice president of finance during his more than four years there. Prior to Empower, he worked at the accounting and advisory firm BKD, LLP as an assurance practice manager in Evansville, Ind., and a managing consultant in the Cincinnati office.

The Middletown Community Foundation has hired a new executive director, Sarah Nathan. Nathan previously led Northfield Shares, the community foundation of Northfield, Minnesota.

Before that she served as the associate director of The Fund Raising School, where she managed all

aspects of the curriculum designed for fundraising practitioners. Prior to that she was assistant professor

of nonprofit management and philanthropy at Bay Path University where she taught and advised online

graduate students in the masters of nonprofit management and strategic fundraising degree programs.

A Kid Again Southwest Ohio has hired Terry Sherrer as its new executive director. A Kid Again provides monthly, free adventures to nearly 1,000 families of kids with life-threatening conditions throughout Cincinnati, Dayton, and the southwest Ohio region. Despite the pandemic, A Kid Again Southwest Ohio enrolled more than 200 new families last year, and the nonprofit is planning for continued growth in 2022.

In another important appointment among nonprofit leaders, Terri Shirk, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, has been elected as one of five new members of the board of directors of the National Industries for the Blind, the nation’s largest employment resource for people who are blind. Shirk became CABVI’s sixth President/CEO in March 2021. She was previously the Vice President of Program Services at Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, providing strategic direction, vision, and administrative oversight for a $12 million program services division within a $50 million local nonprofit.

Finally, Erin Smith Glenn has been selected as the inaugural new woman artist in residence for the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. Glenn will receive a solo show, materials budget for a project in conjunction with the arts center, meetings with studio and professional mentors, a Women in the Arts dinner hosted in Clifton and a $2500 stipend provided by Sara and Michelle Vance Waddell. Artwork by Glenn and 18 other women artists chosen as finalists will be shown at the Pendleton Street gallery through March 5.