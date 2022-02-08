Nonprofit takes home innovation center interactive

People Working Cooperatively is taking its home innovation center virtual with an interactive website.

The move comes on the third anniversary of PWC’s Whole Home Innovation Center, a first-of-its-kind space focused on breaking down the silos between housing and health by convening community stakeholders and piloting new programs.

The nearly 47-year-old Cincinnati-based nonprofit performs critical home repairs and services so that low-income homeowners can remain in their homes living independently and healthier in a safe, sound environment.

The new website — your.wholehome.org — allows homeowners, caregivers and medical professionals an easy-to-access resource for home modification and repair options.

“People Working Cooperatively and Whole Home provide critically-needed services, ranging from emergency repairs to safety improvements to educational programs,” said Jock Pitts, PWC President. “The Your Whole Home website is the latest extension of these services bringing the organization’s mission to a larger audience and addressing the community’s growing need to serve an aging population whose homes need modifications to continue to be safe.”

Now, a son or daughter can use the site to help their aging parents renovate their house or add modifications as they age and their mobility changes. A patient recovering from surgery can access the site on a mobile device while still in the hospital and take a virtual tour to learn what kind of ramp or handrails they need to make their home more accessible as they recover. The easy-to-use site is also useful for caregivers and medical professionals as a resource for their clients and patients.