Women writers can qualify for cash

Ohio women writers have a new opportunity for support as they follow in the footsteps

of Cincinnati native Sandra Carpenter, thanks to a scholarship established last year by the Sandra Carpenter Memorial Fund.

The late Sandra Carpenter, right, with her friend, Cincinnati businesswoman Elissa Yancey.

Carpenter was a traveler and writer, and also a mentor and an inspiration, a beloved wife, daughter, aunt, cousin, sister, friend and colleague. The University of Cincinnati alumni spent the last decade of her life working and writing in Stockholm, where she supported the founding of the Stockholm Writers Festival in 2017.

The SCMF-SWF Ohio Writers Scholarship sponsors an Ohio woman writer (a native, long-time resident or Ohio-educated) who is pursuing the publication of a book to attend the Stockholm Writers Festival, August 12–14. The award includes a festival ticket, a $1,500 cash travel stipend — and, notably, a coveted meeting with a literary agent and a developmental edit of her manuscript.

Celebrating its fifth year in 2022, the Stockholm Writers Festival assists writers in developing the skills and business knowhow essential to navigate the world of publishing, while fostering an ever-expanding community of international writers. Sandra Carpenter was a SWF board member; the scholarship is a collaboration between her Stockholm and Cincinnati communities. Applications must be received by March 1. Click here to apply: Sandra Carpenter Memorial Scholarship Application – Stockholm Writers Festival (google.com)

“The hope is that this international professional experience will support an Ohio woman writer in the development and publication of her manuscript; deepen her interest in international travel and writing; and promote the possibility of living abroad,” says Kezia Carpenter, Sandra Carpenter’s cousin and the driving force behind the fund.