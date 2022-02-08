Arts, disability leadership, top entrepreneurs being recognized through award programs

Three organizations are kicking off awards programs with nominations due in the next 45 days.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) Multicultural Awareness Council (MAC) is seeking nominations for the 2021-22 MAC Award for Diversity and Leadership in the Arts to recognize local artists, administrators, and visionaries who have forged paths for the inclusion of underrepresented communities in the arts.

Tracey Wilson, the longest serving Black administrator of any of Cincinnati’s largest eight arts organizations, was the 2019-20 MAC Award winner.



Nominations for the MAC Award are due Feb. 25. Click here: https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/yaV2sZiEQ459rbKa5z1

“The CSO has made a strong commitment to creating a culture that is welcoming to all members of our community, from the stage to the audience,” said Harold Brown, CSO chief diversity & inclusion officer. “We are grateful for the leaders and supporters in our community who have paved the way for diversity and inclusion in the arts in our city for decades, and we are excited to present the MAC Award to deserving people.”

Redwood, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities, is looking for people and organizations working to shatter barriers to full inclusion for individuals with disabilities for its inaugural Celebration of Abilities Awards.

Nominations are now open for the awards, which will celebrate and honor those that create engaging and accessible environments for children and adults with disabilities.

“Redwood focuses on what people can do – not what they can’t do ¬– because we believe that’s what makes us unique and empowers us,” said Sharon Fusco, Redwood CEO. “We want to shine a spotlight on abilities and celebrate those people and organizations that have gone above and beyond to provide individuals with disabilities opportunities to grow their abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright.”

Nominations are due March 31 for these awards:

Growing Abilities Award – This award recognizes one individual and one organization on the cutting edge of innovative, personalized care that helps individuals with distinct abilities shatter barriers.



– This award recognizes one individual and one organization on the cutting edge of innovative, personalized care that helps individuals with distinct abilities shatter barriers. Shattering Barriers Award – This award recognizes empowering employers who demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace for individuals with distinct abilities. These employers focus on what individuals can do so that they can contribute to the success of the community. Two awards will be given for this category, which include a large company (over 500 employees) and a small business (under 500 employees).



– This award recognizes empowering employers who demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace for individuals with distinct abilities. These employers focus on what individuals can do so that they can contribute to the success of the community. Two awards will be given for this category, which include a large company (over 500 employees) and a small business (under 500 employees). Shining Bright Award – This award goes to individuals with distinct abilities who have overcome barriers and serve as role models to our community. These individuals inspire us by what they can do. One adult and one child will be honored with this award.

The Celebration of Abilities award winners will be celebrated June 17 during Redwood @ the Reds with an evening of baseball and fireworks in the Machine Room at Great American Ball Park. Tickets include admission to the game and will be available soon. The event’s “World Series” Sponsor is Heritage Bank.

To nominate an individual, organization or employer, visit bit.ly/RedwoodCelebration.

Square1 introduces entrepreneurship to hundreds of high schools students in the Greater Cincinnati region, and this year is launching an awards program connected to its annual top student ideas pitch event.

Square1 Inc. is a nonprofit entrepreneur education and business accelerator services company providing resources to a broad range of individuals interested in turning ideas and research into business start-ups.

Square1’s annual pitch event showcases the top student ideas. The top teams and dozens of other hard-working students are invited network with local professionals, share their experiences, and benefit from new opportunities. Thomas More University plans to provide scholarships to trailblazing students in the region, including a first-place, full-tuition scholarship, a second-place $25,000 scholarship, and a third-place $22,000 scholarship.

For the first time, Square1 is accepting honoree nominations from the community for the following four

awards:

Entrepreneur Leadership Award – An active entrepreneur, leading a growing organization that has achieved a significant level of success.

– An active entrepreneur, leading a growing organization that has achieved a significant level of success. Entrepreneur Support Award – An investor, educator, or partner that shares their time, talent, and/or to help entrepreneurs to succeed.

– An investor, educator, or partner that shares their time, talent, and/or to help entrepreneurs to succeed. Community Innovator Award – Not necessarily an entrepreneur, but someone who shows an innovative mindset to improve our community.

– Not necessarily an entrepreneur, but someone who shows an innovative mindset to improve our community. Entrepreneur Engagement Award – An entrepreneur that engages in the community through education, board involvement, or other community leadership engagements.

Nominations are accepted via a simple online form found at https://ideastartgrow.com/nominate. For more information about Square1, visit www.ideastartgrow.com.

