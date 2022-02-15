Reds seeking volunteers for Opening Day charity block party

On the heels of local Super Bowl events that happened successfully with assistance from volunteers, organizers for the Cincinnati Reds opening-day events are ramping up recruitment for volunteers.

The Opening Day Charity Block Party held by the Reds Community Fund will be on March 31. It will be located at the Banks near Great American Ball Park, at Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way.

The block party to celebrate Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The game starts at 4:10 p.m. vs. the Chicago Cubs.

The block party benefits the Reds Community Fund, which is dedicated to improving the lives of youth by leveraging the tradition of the Cincinnati Reds and the game of baseball. Since its inception in 2001, the Reds Community Fund has used baseball as a vehicle to reach out to kids. As the nonprofit arm of baseball’s first professional team, the Community Fund strives to create programming that connects underserved children with baseball and softball, while creating fundraising programs that connect baseball with the community. Whether it’s renovating baseball fields, providing opportunities to kids with disabilities, underwriting expenses for inner-city teams or hosting its “Reds Rookie Success League,” the Reds Community Fund is dedicated to improving the lives of youth through baseball.

Volunteers working at Opening Day in 2019.

The fund engages volunteers for several roles on opening day:

ID Booth – in charge of checking the participants ID’s and putting wristbands on them.

– in charge of checking the participants ID’s and putting wristbands on them. Beer Tent and Truck Sales – in charge of serving five-dollar beer to participants that have on the correct wristband.

– in charge of serving five-dollar beer to participants that have on the correct wristband. Boone County Bourbon & Tito’s Handmade Vodka Tents – in charge of serving five dollar pre-made cocktails to those with the correct wristband.

Volunteers will be required to attend a mandatory training session to work at the event.

The training sessions are set for March 9 and March 15, both at 6 p.m. at the P&G-MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy, 2026 E Seymour Ave. The training will take no more than 90 minutes.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and two free tickets to the Reds vs. Cubs game on April 2 at 2:10 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to arrive on March 31 at 10:30 a.m. and work until roughly 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be signed up until roughly 100 spots are filled.

Anyone interested in volunteering or needing more information should contact Adriana Pons at APons@reds.com