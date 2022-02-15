Two NKY leaders honored

They have made Northern Kentucky a better place to live, work and play, and now they will be honored with the Ruth A. Eger Leaders of Distinction Award from Leadership Northern Kentucky.

Laura Menge of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Mark Guilfoyle of DBL Law will be presented with the prestigious honors at the Leadership NKY program’s annual Leaders of Distinction luncheon on March 15 at the Madison in Covington.

Nominated by fellow Leadership NKY alumni, the award recipients have made notable contributions towards the advancement of the Northern Kentucky community since participating in the Leadership NKY program, sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Leaders of Distinction Awards and excited to honor a pair of outstanding Leadership NKY alumni,” said Dawn Denham, director of leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Due to the pandemic, we unfortunately were unable to present this award in 2020 and 2021 so we will have two recipients this year. We have more than 1,400 Leadership NKY alumni who have made a significant impact on Northern Kentucky, so selecting this honor is never easy. Laura and Mark are very deserving recipients. They are truly champions for our program’s mission and committed to serving the region.”

“Leadership Northern Kentucky has been the keystone of my experience in this region; the connecting, stabilizing piece that opened so many doors for this newcomer and gave me a world of friends,” said Menge. “From joining the Class of 2015 to Chairing the Class of 2020, I’ve found a guiding light in LNK, the most meaningful connections, and great joy. What a fantastic honor to be among the program’s Leaders of Distinction!”

Guilfoyle, who is a 1985 graduate of Leadership NKY, is a partner at DBL Law, where he practices administrative law, guiding clients through the processes of state and local governments in Kentucky. He has been active and served on a number of boards over the years, including currently serving on the board of directors of the Kentucky State Chamber of Commerce and the board of the Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America among many other civic endeavors.

“As a proud member of the Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 1985, ‘best class ever,’ I am honored to have been selected for the Leaders of Distinction award,” said Guilfoyle. “To know that a fellow leadership alum nominated me for this honor is very humbling. Northern Kentucky is a special community, with countless opportunities to make a positive difference. Thank you for this significant recognition.”

“Leaders bring enthusiasm and confidence to our region, and this is certainly true of this year’s honorees. Laura and Mark personify dedication and commitment to Northern Kentucky,” said Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library and volunteer chair of the Alumni Luncheon. “Both are devoted to bringing people together and have a strong vision of a prosperous and thriving region. The committee received many impressive nominations. Laura and Mark stood out as individuals who mentor future leaders, are involved in the community, and consistently promote Northern Kentucky as a great place to live and work. On behalf of the selection committee, we are honored to present the Ruth A. Eger Leaders of Distinction Award to Laura and Mark. Their work on behalf of the NKY Chamber and Leadership NKY has been invaluable.”

The Leaders of Distinction Luncheon is open to Leadership NKY alumni and tickets can be purchased here. The alumni-only event is an opportunity for alumni to reunite with their classmates and other alumni and celebrate the Leaders of Distinction honorees.