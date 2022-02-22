OneSource, Dragonfly name five new board members

Shattles named Strategies to End Homelessness board chair

The region’s coordinated effort to end homelessness has a new leader, and two high-profile nonprofits have named new board members.

Sabrina Shattles, president and chief creative officer of Shattles Communications, a Cincinnati-based full-service marketing communications agency, has been named chair of the board of directors for Strategies to End Homelessness (STEH).

Sabrina Shattles

Meanwhile, OneSource has named four new board members, and the Dragonfly Foundation has added an accountant to its board ranks.

Since 2007, STEH has led a coordinated community effort with the goal of ending homelessness in Greater Cincinnati. By working with more than 30 nonprofit organizations, STEH coordinates a centralized emergency shelter hotline, homelessness prevention efforts, street outreach, and emergency shelter and provides housing solutions.

“Sabrina’s leadership and passion is a key asset for our organization. We are excited that she is taking on this new role in our board of directors,” said Kevin Finn, President and CEO of STEH. “One of our most frequent needs is to help the community correctly understand the realities of homelessness. Having a person as passionate as Sabrina, who also runs a communications agency, as the chair of the board will be very helpful to our efforts.”

Of the nearly 400 federally-funded homeless services systems in the U.S., STEH was one of the first three, and is still one of only 14 to be named a Unified Funding Agency (UFA) by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As a UFA, STEH has a level of leadership, responsibility and oversight of homeless services that HUD normally maintains itself.

“As a board member of STEH for 10 years, I am honored to take on this new role in support of such a valuable organization,” said Shattles. “Our region continues to face challenges that put people at risk of homelessness: lack of affordable housing, the pandemic and many other contributing factors. I look forward to working alongside the STEH staff, partner agencies, board of directors and volunteers to help find innovative and coordinated ways to end homelessness in Cincinnati.”

Mat Whited, a CPA with Clark Schaefer Hackett, was appointed to The Dragonfly Foundation board at

its February meeting.

Mat Whited

Mat works with small, mid-size and large companies in various industries, helping them manage their tax

situations and assisting them with tax compliance. His experience includes developing tax planning strategies for partnerships, corporations, and individuals to minimize their overall tax burdens and tax risk. He serves construction, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, and oil and gas clients.

“We welcome Mat, whose expertise, connections and passion for Dragonfly’s mission of supporting the families of pediatric cancer patients enhance our board,” said Christine Neitzke, founder and executive director of the 12-year-old nonprofit.

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence added three new board members: Julianne Bell, Fifth Third Bank; Chris Dalambakis, Steelcase; Cindy Mustard, Celtic Capital; and Rob Reifsnyder, RCR Philanthropic Solutions. OneSource Center is a resource center providing services, products and connections to strengthen the impact of nonprofits serving the Greater Cincinnati community.

Top from left, Rob Reifsnyder, Chris Dalambakis, Cindy Mustard; bottom, Julianne Bell