Scott named Whole Again leader, DePaul names new principal

A long-time volunteer at Whole Again, who at one time was its board chair, is now the organization’s executive director.

Kendra Scott

Scott has been deeply connected with Whole Again, serving the organization in several roles over the past 12 years. Whole Again has served over one million meals to children living in poverty. The nonprofit has grown from eight site locations to as many as 45. Whole Again has operated its summer food and enrichment program in 100 different church and nonprofit locations, reaching children in Greater Cincinnati, Butler County, and Northern Kentucky.

“We are excited to have Kendra in this position as we make plans to build upon our 17 years of service to the at-risk children in our community,” said Gregory Chandler, the agency’s founder.

Scott is a graduate of Florida A&M University (B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering) and the University of Dayton (M.S. in Engineering Management). Scott has always been passionate about working with and for children, specifically those in underserved communities, volunteering with many organizations over the years, including STEM programs to educate and build excitement in those fields among young students.

Before joining the Whole Again staff, Kendra spent more than15 years as a software engineer with the U.S. Air Force.

She has been actively involved with Whole Again, including volunteering at site locations, serving as board chair and leading the committee for the organization’s largest annual event, Fun to Be Fit Day.

“Whole Again has done an incredible amount of work addressing food insecurity within this community,” Kendra said. “I am grateful and honored to continue to serve with Whole Again, and I look forward to working on expanding our reach to help more children and families.”

James Schurrer has been named principal of DePaul Cristo Rey High School, assuming the role on July 1.

James Schurrer

Last fall, DePaul Cristo Rey launched a national search to find its next academic leader. Candidates spent full days on DPCR’s campus in January, meeting with teachers, staff, students, and parents. All unanimously agreed Schurrer is the right person to lead DePaul Cristo Rey’s academic and student-focused programs. Schurrer will report to DePaul president and CEO Siobhan Taylor.

Schurrer is currently the dean of faculty, an English teacher, and a coach at Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School. He has worked at St. Xavier since 2012 and prior to that he was a teacher and administrator at schools in Toledo and Springfield, Ohio. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University and master’s degrees in American culture studies and education leadership and supervision from Bowling Green State University.

“DePaul Cristo Rey’s mission lives at the intersection of faith and action, and I am humbled to help lead this school into the future,” Schurrer said. “With our dedicated faculty and staff, we will strengthen our students’ experiences as we create transformational opportunities and build the kingdom of God in Cincinnati.”

Michael Ward has been serving as DPCR’s interim principal since April 2021 and will remain in that role until June 30 to assist in the leadership transition.

DePaul Cristo Rey is a Catholic, college-preparatory high school with a mission to educate young people who have the potential but limited financial means to go to college. This is accomplished through a dynamic academic program partnered with an innovative Corporate Work Study program, not available at any other local high school. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, DPCR is one of 38 high schools in the nationwide Cristo Rey Network, which serves 12,300 young people.