Leadership Council taps Benson as new leader

Leadership Council for Nonprofits has selected Elizabeth Reiter Benson as its next executive director. She will succeed Jenny Neyer Berg, who led the organization for 10 years, managing a transformation that included greatly expanded membership and resources, rebranding and more inclusive programming.

Beth Benson Jenny Berg

Benson’s experience includes more than 30 years in Greater Cincinnati’s social services sector, most recently as vice president for development and communications for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, reportedly one of the nation’s leading Habitat affiliates. She previously served as vice president for communications and marketing at Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and held positions with Queen City Metro and Keep Cincinnati Beautiful.

“We conducted a large search and were thrilled to find that Beth’s experience, expertise and passion for the mission was a perfect match,” said Jennifer Loeb, Leadership Council board chair and CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati. “We look forward to collaborating with Beth as she builds on the solid foundation that Jenny brought to Leadership Council. We are excited to have Beth guide Leadership Council in the coming years to be an even more valuable resource for local not-for-profits and their teams.”

Benson will begin with Leadership Council on April 20 and work with Berg through May 20.

About Beth Benson

Benson is an active community volunteer with past service on allocation committees for United Way of Greater Cincinnati and ArtsWave, as well as the boards of the Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas/Terrace Park, Know Theatre, InterParish Ministry, and the Center for Peace Education.

She is a graduate of Leadership Cincinnati (Class 32), Business Volunteers for the Arts, and Volunteer Leadership Development Program (now BOLD).

Benson earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and a master’s in organizational leadership at Union Institute & University. She has earned the designations Accredited in Public Relations (APR) and Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).

About Leadership Council

Leadership Council for Nonprofits strengthens the effectiveness of organizations and develops their leaders. LC supports the nonprofit community by offering leadership development programs for board and staff, other capacity-building training and resources, cost savings and networking opportunities for its members. With more than 250 nonprofit members, Leadership Council represents more than 17,000 employees and provides an economic impact of over $1.2B in our community. Leadership Council serves the Tristate region: Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. All nonprofits in the service area are invited to join.

www.leadershipcouncil.us