CAC, local universities celebrate eight up-and-coming artists

The Contemporary Arts Center hosts a closing reception and artist talks April 23 for the exhibition “Critical Practice: Master of Fine Arts from The University of Cincinnati and Miami University,” which continues through May 1.

A cross-college collaboration between the CAC and the local universities, this exhibition, a culmination of thesis projects, showcases works from students receiving their master’s in fine arts.

“I witnessed a strong camaraderie between the students as they helped each other both morally and physically through the installation process.” said guest curator Sso-Rha Kang, director of galleries and outreach at Northern Kentucky University.

A sculpture by Noah DiRuzza, composed of organic and inorganic materials gathered from local river beds, DiRuzza’s sculptures are a combination of nature and technology. Fossils, bones, bricks, sticks, and discarded machinery come together in uncanny human forms.

Participating artists are Kyle Angel, Adrienne Dixon, Noah DiRuzza, Katrina Dienno, Jeni Jenkins, Clair Morey, Julie Morrill and Charles Thacker. The closing reception will occur from 12-4 p.m.

#https://www.contemporaryartscenter.org/experience/exhibitions/2022/03/critical-practice-mfa-exhibition