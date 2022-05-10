New online store, among first of its kind, benefits local people in need

Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati is offering a new way to shop designer merchandise and support a worthy cause, among the first such sites nationally for the group’s U.S. network.

One-hundred percent of sales from the organization’s new Cincinnati Resale Shop will go directly to Assistance League programs that help local people in need.

Assistance League volunteers Bonnie Albers, Audrey Stehle, Leann Kuchenbuch and Kristin Lamarre prepare items for their program, AL Cares for Kids, benefiting children in foster care.

Online shoppers are invited to browse assistance-league-cincinnati.myshopify.com for shoes, handbags, jewelry, home décor and other items which can be shipped or picked up Assistance League’s Bond Hill location.

Shipping is currently free for orders of $50 or more.

The Cincinnati chapter is among the first of Assistance League’s network — including hundreds of cities across the U.S. — to launch an online store for fundraising.

Screenshots depict initial inventory and a sample of what will be offered by the Assistance League online store.

Sales will support Assistance League programs like Operation School Bell, which outfits thousands of Cincinnati children with school uniforms each year.

AL® Cares 4 Kids is another program that provides socks, underwear and diapers for children who are homeless or in foster care.

Assistance League’s New Beginnings program provides new, household essentials for women leaving abusive domestic situations.

People interested in becoming a volunteer or donating gently-used, high-quality merchandise can email cincishop@alcincinnati.com.

Since 1998, Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati has served the unmet needs of more than 80,000 individual women and children in their time of need.

At left, Assistance League Volunteer Kristin Lamarre (Hyde Park) has been a leader in establishing the online store. Bobbie Ackley (Anderson) is also a volunteer and contributed items to the online store.



The all-volunteer organization works closely with greater Cincinnati public and parochial schools, colleges, hospitals and women’s shelters and other agencies to fulfill the mission of transforming lives through community programs.