Roebling photo contest returns

Get your cameras out and head to the river.

July will see the return of the “Focus on the Roebling” photo contest hosted by the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee, which showcases the historic bridge designed by John A. Roebling. The committee will accept submissions from July 1-31 in a contest being held for the first time in three years.

Each participant will receive a print of their image from Covington-based Madison Photo Works, one of the sponsors. Six winners will earn a one-hour trip to the top of the bridge for a photo shoot.

Details on categories and how to submit entries can be found here: https://roeblingbridge.org/pc

The contest wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and the restoration project on the bridge. In 2018 and 2019, organizers said about 70-80 photographers submitted a total of about 200 entries each year.