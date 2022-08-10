Magnified helps kids give $194K

Magnified Giving empowered more than 4,900 students in Greater Cincinnati and Cleveland to award $194,265 to nonprofits during the 2021-22 school year, the organization reported this week.

The bulk of the amount was in Greater Cincinnati, but students in Greater Cleveland donated $12,600 to nonprofits there.

The students from dozens of participating schools all across the Tri-State learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits – culminating in giving ceremonies held via Zoom.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Magnified Giving founder Roger Grein. “Changing hearts and passing it onto the next generation, so they’ll be more aware of their time, talent, and treasure.”

Roger Grein

Since starting the Evendale-based 501(c)(3) organization in 2008, Grein has helped direct his organization to grant nearly $1.4 million in a typical $1,000 grant to over 500 recipient nonprofit agencies through his unique student-based program. The nearly 5,000 students engaged this year bring to 37,000 the number of student participants in the 14 years of its existence.

Magnified Giving school partners are located all over the Tristate. Students from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati donated $11,400. Students in Clermont, Clinton and Warren counties granted $15,664. Students in the Cincinnati Public Schools granted $11,296. Students in Boone, Grant and Pendleton counties granted $9,000. Students in Butler County granted more than $5,500.

The causes students cared about the most varied as well.

Youth in Greater Cincinnati granted $22,423 to local nonprofits focused on animals and environmental protection. A few of the organizations the students chose to support included Pets in Need, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, and the Western Wildlife Corridor.

Grants totaling $11,368 went to local nonprofits focused on erasing the stigma around mental health and promoting treatment and support this past school year. The organizations the students chose to support included 1N5, MindPeace, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Ben Kimble Foundation.

“Anything we can do to support other peoples’ mental health helps support us all as a community,” said Miami Threatts, a student at Princeton Innovation Center.

Youth in Greater Cincinnati granted $22,725 to local nonprofits focused on supporting the impoverished and homeless populations. A few of the organizations the students chose to support included the Care Closet, Shelter House and Feed Our Flock. Students in Greater Cincinnati granted $14,250 to local nonprofits focused on supporting and caring for youth and their education. A few of the organizations the students chose to support included Payton’s Lemonade Stand, the Preston Brown Foundation, and A Kid Again, among several others.

Recipients of the grant money are always excited. But teachers find the program uplifting as well.

“This is our 6th year with Magnified Giving incorporated in our English classes,” said Amy Mahaffey, a teacher at Lakota East Freshman School. “What an awesome opportunity it is to share with the students a real-world research project that they really engage with and enjoy.”