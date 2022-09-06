Annual river cleanup seeks volunteers

Great Parks of Hamilton County will team up with volunteers to beautify and preserve one of the largest waterways in Greater Cincinnati during the “Clean Sweep” of the Great Miami River on Sept. 17 at Shawnee Lookout.

Each year during the “Clean Sweep,” garbage is removed not just from the water, but also the muddy banks and inlets that carry litter from upstream. Great Parks volunteers routinely fill dozens of garbage bags while also removing old tires, basketballs, plastic foam, steel drums and occasionally even large appliances that have been dumped by the river. The end result is a healthier ecosystem and cleaner water that benefits the entire community.

The cleanup is an annual tradition that takes place along the entire length of the Great Miami, from its mouth at the Ohio River all the way north to its headwaters in Logan County, Ohio. More than 1,000 volunteers join the effort each year. Volunteers have pulled a total of more than 850 tons of trash and tires from the river since the first Clean Sweep in 1987.

A Great Parks employee sorting trash collections.

Advance registration is required at greatparks.org to help with planning.

The Clean Sweep will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at the Shawnee Lookout Boat Ramp, 2008 Lawrenceburg Rd. in North Bend.

Great Parks’ mission is to preserve and protect natural resources and to provide outdoor recreation and education in order to enhance the quality of life for present and future generations. For additional information, visit www.greatparks.org or call 513-521-7275. Great Parks Forever, the philanthropic partner of Great Parks of Hamilton County, translates an early conservation promise into everyday experiences and lasting legacies. For additional information, visit GreatParksForever.org.