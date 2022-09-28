Impact 100 awards $404K

Four local nonprofits were awarded last week $101,000 each from Impact 100, the women’s collective-giving organization that has now granted $6.4 million to more than 50 local organizations since its creation in 2001.

City Gospel Mission, Found Village, Life Learning Center and Price Hill Will were selected to receive the funding in a popular vote Sept. 20 by the organization’s members. The four were selected from among seven finalists.

Impact 100’s Lisa DiGate and Found Village’s Shannon Yung and Katie Nzekwu

City Gospel Mission was selected for a program to purchase commercial kitchen equipment for a new kitchen that will be used to cook 150 meals each day for women and their children who are in a residential treatment program.

Found Village was selected to provide support to a program that connects young adults, ages 18-25, who have been released from social service systems with a community of care to help them navigate their transition to independent adulthood.

Life Learning Center will use the funding to upgrade a kitchen by purchasing commercial equipment and supplies to support clients with food insecurities to be better prepared to complete classwork, keep appointments and earn employment.

Price Hill Will was selected to assist the organization in purchasing and renovating blighted properties while helping low- and moderate-income families that do not qualify for conventional financing become homeowners and support Price Hill as a desirable place to live.

Founded in Cincinnati by Wendy Steele, Impact 100 was born out of a desire to make a greater impact by collectively pooling the philanthropic donations of area women into a significant, $100,000-plus grant.

The name “Impact 100” comes from the initial goal of 100 women contributing $1,000 to award a $100,000 grant to a community organization. Impact 100 has grown into a movement with chapters in more than 40 U.S. cities and two foreign countries. Together, the organizations have awarded more than $25 million in grants.