Costs challenge Thanksgiving event

Inflation is challenging the ability for an all-volunteer nonprofit to host its annual Thanksgiving meal for 6,500 Greater Cincinnati families.

One of Give Back Cincinnati’s largest programs, Fall Feast, is an annual event that gives the homeless and impoverished a safe place to get a Thanksgiving meal at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Sponsored by the organization of young professionals, Fall Feast has occurred annually since 2005.

Jordan Klette-Cusher

Two foundations have stepped up to offset rising food and supply costs by offering a matching grant challenge to the public. From now until Thanksgiving, the first $10,000 in donations will be matched by the foundations, doubling a donor’s investment.

In addition to the meal, Fall Feast has also evolved to provide coats, haircuts, health screenings, kid fun zones and more to make the experience more enjoyable for guests.

Give Back Cincinnati began in December 2000 with a small group of friends that wanted to give back to the community. Since its first event, that small group of friends has grown to over 3,000 members who annually donate thousands of volunteer hours to Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Give Back Cincinnati continues to provide young professionals with an outlet where they can have fun, meet people and give back to their community. Jordan Klette-Cusher is program officer at Elsa Sule Foundation and the 2022 president of the organization.

To participate in the challenge match, donate at https://donate.fallfeast.org. Can’t donate? Sign up to volunteer here: https://fallfeast.org