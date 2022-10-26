Holocaust survivor Miller turns 100

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will host a 100th birthday celebration for Dr. Al Miller, a beloved Cincinnatian, U.S. veteran and Holocaust survivor.

In a conversation with former center chief executive officer Sarah Weiss, Miller will share his story and his advice and reflections on living a fulfilling and meaningful life.

The celebration will occur on Nov. 20 at 4:30 pm. in Reakirt Auditorium at the Cincinnati Museum Center, followed by a reception with cake and refreshments in the Union Terminal Rotunda.

Miller was born in Berlin, Germany in 1922. His family owned a successful clothing company, and he has many happy memories of his early childhood. As an active youth, he enjoyed sports until one day he arrived at his favorite recreation center to find it forbidden to Jews. He remembers many of his childhood friends joining the Hitler Youth and wearing their uniforms with pride and cutting him out of their lives for being Jewish. He was the last Jewish student to remain in his class until it was made too uncomfortable for him to stay.

In 1936, Miller attended the infamous Berlin Olympics in which American runner Jesse Owens won four medals. As conditions became worse for the Jews of Germany, his family put together a plan to leave the country and resettle elsewhere. Miller departed Nazi Germany in 1937 for Switzerland, while his brother was sent to England. His parents remained in Germany, enduring Kristallnacht and hiding in a friend’s home. The family was eventually to reunite in England before immigrating to America in 1939.

Miller settled in Hamilton, where he practiced optometry until his retirement.

Miller’s story is prominently featured in the center’s museum at historic Union Terminal – the site where many survivors came to by train to rebuild their lives in Cincinnati after the war. The public is invited to attend the celebration in person and via Zoom. Registration is required.

The event is sponsored by Duke Energy and Graeter’s Ice Cream.