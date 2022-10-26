Shaw resume: top quality, safety rank

The UC Health board of directors named Cory D. Shaw as the organization’s next president and CEO, beginning Jan. 9, 2023.

Cory Shaw

Shaw comes to UC Health from Nebraska Medicine, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer with accountability for all healthcare operations of the $2.2 billion academic health system. These responsibilities included three clinical campuses, 60+ ambulatory clinic locations and an 800+ member medical group affiliated with UNMC College of Medicine.

Shaw spent nearly 30 years at Nebraska Medicine dedicated to leading and advancing the organization to become one of the nation’s top academic health systems. During his tenure, Nebraska Medicine achieved exceptional results and clinical outcomes, including Vizient 5-Star healthcare quality and safety ratings – an aspiration UC Health is fully invested in achieving by 2027.

Shaw has tremendously diverse business experiences, including executive leadership roles within ambulatory settings, the University of Nebraska medical group practice, and payor relations. Additionally, he led the overall establishment of Nebraska Medicine’s integrated health system strategic planning process and implementation, which formalized service line strategies and execution for cancer, neurosciences, heart and vascular, orthopedics, transplant, women’s health, behavioral health and primary care. These service line strategies resulted in a positive cultural impact, as well as tremendous growth and market share gains.

“Cory brings passion, broad healthcare acumen, and an unwavering commitment to the purpose of academic medicine and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him as our next president and CEO at UC Health,” said Thomas D. Cassady, chair of the UC Health board. “Based on Cory’s experience, he will enhance our unique position as Greater Cincinnati’s only adult academic health system and aspirations for future growth.”

Shaw holds a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Nebraska and master of arts in health care administration from the University of Missouri. Serving on academic, professional, industry, and community boards, committee engagements have been a hallmark of his career. Those diverse assignments have included the United Way, Institute for Diversity in Health Management Preceptor Program, National Conference on Community and Justice, National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Nebraska Health Information Network, Nebraska Coalition on Access to Health Insurance and as a gubernatorial appointee on the Nebraska Medicaid Reform Advisory Committee.