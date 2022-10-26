Talbert House names Addy chair

One of the region’s largest nonprofits has named a new board chair.

Mark Addy has been elected as the 32nd chair of the Talbert House board of trustees. Addy will lead the 48-member board for the next two years, as it oversees and serves the agency.

Mark Addy

Co-founder of ComptonAddy, Addy has led a successful career as an attorney for over 30 years. He obtained his bachelor of science from Bowling Green State University, where he was awarded the president’s award. He obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Toledo, where he was a member of moot court and awarded the order of barristers.

Addy succeeds Stephanie Gaither. He has served the agency as a board member for seven years and most recently as chair of its finance committee. Addy has also demonstrated his passion of uplifting the community as chair of Talbert House’s Annual Fatherhood Luncheon, a celebration and fundraiser for the Fatherhood Project for five years. Addy and his wife Kelly have two children.

Talbert House also named four new members to the board: Nan Kohnen Cahall, government relations manager with Council on Aging Southwest Ohio; J.R. Foster, president of Robert Louis Group; Sarah Leyshock, partner at Taft Law; and Candace Novak Sabers, vice president of government relations at UC Health.

Talbert House serves over 30,000 clients face-to-face and an additional 146,000 through prevention services throughout southwest Ohio across five service lines: addiction services, community care, court and corrections, housing and mental health.