A look at 2022’s popular content

Interest in Cincinnati Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti seemingly never ends.

Two stories about the couple — one from 2018 — were among the most popular content accessed by Movers & Makers readers in 2022. A tragedy inspired the Collins family to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund – Movers & Makers (moversmakers.org) That item included a link to the 2018 story, which many readers clicked through to as well.

Bootsy and Patti Collins

A new feature about prominent leaders in Greater Cincinnati, launched by this publication in 2022, garnered similar large amounts of attention — particularly during the month featuring leaders in higher education. The section is called Notables, and has featured leaders in arts, startups and fundraising.

The Cincinnati-based Sisters of Charity decision to end its deep ties with five local ministries (Sisters end deep ties with 5 ministries – Movers & Makers (moversmakers.org)), Manifest’s acquisition of a historic property and its conversion into a drawing and exposition center (Manifest acquires historic property – Movers & Makers (moversmakers.org)) and the recent $20 million gift by the retired CEO of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly Co. and his wife to Xavier University (Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center – Movers & Makers (moversmakers.org)) rounded out the five most popular stories produced by this news organization in 2022.

All three of the latter stories will continue to develop in 2023, as the ministries affected by the Sisters’ decision figure out a path forward, as Manifest grows and more transformational gifts impact and surprise institutions all over the region.