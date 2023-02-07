St. Joseph Home, county partner on respite care

St. Joseph Home is now partnering with Hamilton County Developmental Disability Services in the operation of Alice’s House Respite Center for adults and children with disabilities.

Respite care is essential for those who care for a loved one with a disability at home. When those caregivers need to get their own medical needs tended to or have work obligations that keep them away from home, they need a reliable resource they can trust to take care of their loved one for a few days.

Alice’s House, located in Cincinnati’s Spring Grove neighborhood, is named after the former superintendent of HCDDS, Alice Pavey, who had a passion for respite services. It has four bedrooms that can be reserved in advance, and four available for emergency situations, such as when a caregiver suddenly needs to be hospitalized.

“The need for respite services in this area has been growing, and the pandemic only accelerated this growing need,” said Dan Connors, president and CEO of St. Joseph Home. “Yet it is remains one of the least available resources for families who need it. That is why this partnership could not have come at a better time. We are grateful to HCDDS for its commitment to respite services, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them to provide such an important service for residents of Hamilton County with developmental disabilities.”

St. Joseph Home will also continue to operate the Harold C. Schott Respite Center, open since 1998, on their Sharonville campus. The Schott Center also cares for children and adults, including those who are medically fragile, from the Greater Cincinnati area.