Flying Pig to honor service-minded students

Pig Works, the nonprofit parent organization behind the Flying Pig Marathon, opened applications for its newest youth initiative, Flying Pig Community Scholars.

This new scholarship program will award 10 scholarships of $5,000 annually to community-minded student runners, helping them pursue their running goals and their post-secondary education.

“The Flying Pig has always been about the spirit of Greater Cincinnati and ultimately about creating a vibrant future for our community,” said Bob Coughlin, founder of Paycor and The Flying Pig Marathon. “Investing in these amazing young track and cross-country athletes in our community is a great way to give back while helping them become the leaders of the future.”

The Flying Pig Community Scholars program is an expansion of Pig Work’s existing youth initiatives, including a scholarship program that has awarded more than $100,000 and The Flying Pig Youth Program which provides opportunities for kids of all ages and abilities to learn healthy nutrition and exercise habits while training for the Cincinnati Children’s 26th Mile and the Flying Pig 5k.

The program is generously funded through the Coughlin Family Foundation, sponsorship from Skyline Chili and donations to Flying Pig charities.

The Flying Pig Community Scholars program extends Pig Works commitment to care for the Greater Cincinnati community through fostering support for community-minded student athletes who are seniors in high school with financial assistance to pursue their academic and athletic dreams. This will be one of the largest scholarship programs for high-school runners in the country.

Applicants must demonstrate a passion for running and community service.

Applicants who are interested in applying to the Flying Pig Community Scholars Program must meet the following criteria:

Be enrolled as a high school senior;

Participate on a high school cross country or track & field team;

Have a cumulative 2.7 GPA or higher;

Be recommended by a teacher, coach or community leader;

Submit a personal essay.

For additional information about the Flying Pig Community Scholars Program and how to apply, visit https://flyingpigmarathon.com/flying-pig-high-school-scholarship/

To learn more about other charity efforts at Pig Works, visit Pig Works’ Charity Program Overview https://flyingpigmarathon.com/get-involved-2/2015-charity-program-overview