Culture FIX: Feb. 22-28

Diverse offerings of music and art rule the week ahead, scattered across the map from Hamilton to OTR. Send February off with a bang.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Jill Krutick: Coral Beliefs 3, 2022: “Abundance”

mixed media on panel, 30 x 40 inches

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, “Coral Beliefs” | Noon-5 p.m. 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., State Route 128, Hamilton. 513-868-1234. DETAILS: A solo exhibition created by abstract expressionist Jill Krutick specially for Pyramid Hill’s museum space, “Coral Beliefs” immerses visitors in the colors, textures, and features of some of the most remote and fragile areas of the world – coral reefs. This 84.5-foot collection is inspired by Krutick’s own experiences scuba diving in this captivating biosphere. Save the date of June 9 for a reception, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Aug. 6.

Friday, Feb. 24

Alondra Biberos

ArtWorks, “Zeitgeist” | 5-7 p.m. V² Gallery, 929 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-333-0388. DETAILS: The coming weeks are all-ceramics all-the-time in Cincinnati, ahead of a huge national convention here. This show explores how people translate the mood or spirit of the day. The pieces featured are from eight local artists ages 15 to 24 who worked with artist Alondra Biberos to discover how they express the attitude of young minds in a turbulent world using clay.

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Much of artist Georgia O’Keefe‘s work is reflective of the vivid light and color palette of New Mexico. But her photography in the current show at the CAM, Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer, shows the world in shades of black and white. And that’s what they would like you all to wear to this affair – black and/or white. See the show for free, while enjoying music and food and drink for purchase. Parking is limited, so arrive early, consider an Über or Lyft or park below and ascend that magnificent staircase from Gilbert Ave.

DE LA Dance Company, “DanceCincinnati 2023” | 7:30 p.m. 5141 Kennedy Ave., Kennedy Heights. 513-871-0914. DETAILS: This evening of dance offers classical ballet – “Pas de Trois” from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” – as well as more contemporary choreography. Artistic Director Meridith Benson shares her “Bizet ” and also a world premiere from choreographer Anna Leithart. Cincinnati needs more dance! Check this out. Repeats Saturday afternoon and evening, and again next weekend.

Anna Vinnitsky, Evin Blomberg and Ilya Finkelshteyn

Soli Music Society, “Folk Inspirations” | 7:30 p.m. Mercantile Library, 414 Walnut St., downtown. DETAILS: Award-winning violinist Evin Blomberg is a member of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Her experience during the pandemic made her realize how important music is, to her, and to all of us. Soli Music Society was created to take music to people, to expose them to music people might not hear in their daily lives. This particular program highlights the influence of folk music on composers Antonin Dvorak, George Gershwin and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and features CSO principal cellist Ilya Finkelshteyn and pianist Anna Vinnitsky.

.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Gabriel Alegria (center) and members of his Afro-Peruvian Sextet

College-Conservatory of Music, Gabriel Alegría Afro-Peruvian Sextet | 8 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Transport yourself with an aural visit to sub-equatorial Peru, where Afro-Peruvian Jazz Music is characterized by infectious rhythms played on instruments such as the Cajón, Cajita and Quijada (literally the jawbone of a donkey), and there’s even a little Dave Brubeck mixed in for good measure.

Christine Dye Annie Fitzpatrick Becca Howell

Ensemble Theatre, “Morning Sun” | 7:30 p.m. 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-421-3555. DETAILS: When this play opened on Broadway, reviewers praised the cast, but were lukewarm about the show itself. So I asked ETC Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers what she saw in the play that made her want to direct it here…

“I truly love this play and I am thrilled that we are the first theater in the country given the rights to produce it. …I went to NY to see it and loved the actresses but saw the play very differently … in terms of the set and every other production element. I was captivated by the desire to direct this play. Think of it someone’s life flashing before their eyes and we get to see it too. I am constantly wondering about the people I see every day, perhaps in line at the grocery store or in the car next to me in traffic. We never get to know the amazing life stories of those we see every day and never make the news. Here is a chance to do just that.”

Starring Christine Dye, Annie Fitzpatrick and Becca Howell. Previews run today and Tuesday, with opening night March 1. The show runs through March 19.

Natasha Quitano: “More than Friends”

Photo by Will Jones

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “When Liberation Comes” | 6-8 p.m. Lindner Annex, 6620 Montgomery Rd., Kennedy Heights. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: Juneteenth Cincinnati presents a visual art exhibition of commissioned new works by 10 Cincinnati artists exploring the African diaspora. Curated by Jeni Jenkins, the exhibition is the centerpiece of the 3rd Annual Voices of Freedom presented by Juneteenth , a visual and performing arts series examining Black history from a contemporary perspective and celebrating Black art and expression. On display through May 27.

Xavier Music Series, Joe Lovano Quartet | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: One of the most influential people in contemporary jazz, Grammy-winning saxophonist/composer/producer Joe Lovano has played with the best and is now shaping future greats at Berklee College in Boston. A real treat to have him here in Cincinnati.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Cincinnati Pops, Sing-a-Long-a “Sound of Music” | 1 & 7 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: First, there’s no Pops here and no JMR. JInstead, a big-screen screening, “complete with subtitles, guest host, a pre-film vocal warm up and complimentary prop bags.” You’ve likely heard of Sing-a-long Messiahs at Christmas or Easter. Same thing here, only substituting Rodgers & Hammerstein for Händel. And don’t we all know most of the words anyway? Have a “fun” brunch or early dinner and then join in on the vocal frolics. What could go wrong?

Members and partners of New Downbeat

New Downbeat, Lives United Concert | 3 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 65 E. Hollister St., Mt. Auburn. DETAILS: Info is sketchy for this upcoming performance, but I admire this collective of talented young women musicians who are committed to working with living composers. If you’re feeling aurally adventurous, this new music might be up your alley (or at least up Vine St., then turn right. ;-).

Monday, Feb. 27

Concert:nova, “Houses of Zodiac: Poems for Cello” | 7 p.m. Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Cursed by a variety of factors outside its control (COVID and others), concert:nova is finally making this performance happen. This multimedia experience created by composer Paola Prestini and husband/cellist Jeffrey Zeigler (formerly of the Kronos Quartet) combines spoken word, movement, music and imagery to explore the intersection of mind, body and nature. The project takes its title from the 12 houses of astrology expressed as facets of the self, drawing inspiration from explorations of the subconscious. Our friends at concert:nova are always tugging, just enough, at the edge of the envelope. Worthy of your attention.

Matthew Umphreys and Sarah Folsom are Queen City Cabaret

Queen City Cabaret, “Setting The Standards: Ella, Doris, and Judy” | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: If you’re looking for something a bit more fun and frothy, Sarah Folsom and Matthew Umphreys from QCC, just a few blocks west, are happy to share their take on always-classy take on classic American song as performed by Ms. Fitzgerald, Ms. Day and Ms. Garland. Clear choices for your Monday.