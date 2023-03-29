Ride Cincinnati ’22 tops $1 million

Premier cancer fundraiser to take place Sept 16-17

Ride Cincinnati, the city’s premier grassroots cycling fundraiser, has revealed its 2022 fundraising total — an event record-topping $1.05 million raised for local cancer research.

This brings the total to more than $6.6 million raised in the event’s 16-year history.

On the heels of this success, organizers have opened registration for the 2023 event, happening Sept. 16-17.

This year’s Ride will depart from downtown Cincinnati and features five route options, including a new 10-mile route (10, 15, 24, 36 and 64 miles), as well as Ride’s popular kickoff celebration and after-party. As always, every rider-raised dollar goes directly to life-saving cancer research and care in Greater Cincinnati.

John Barrett and Dr. William Barrett

“One in three women and one in two men will face cancer in their lifetimes,” said John Barrett, Western & Southern Financial Group chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Unfortunately, that means that most people in our community will likely be touched by this disease. We owe it to our friends, neighbors and relatives to make Cincinnati the best place for cancer research, education and care. Thanks to events like Ride Cincinnati, this vision is closer to becoming a reality.”

Established in 2007, Ride Cincinnati is an annual grassroots cycling event held in September, with this year’s event beginning and ending at Sawyer Point. Funds raised through Ride Cincinnati benefit local cancer research. To date, the ride has welcomed more than 10,000 participants.

“Ride Cincinnati’s fundraising efforts have positioned the event as a critical component in the Barrett Cancer Center’s drive to earn a coveted National Cancer Institute designation, having funded more than 69 research grants directly impacting local cancer outcomes,” said Dr. William Barrett, University of Cincinnati Barrett Cancer Center director.

Registration and more information about Ride Cincinnati 2023 is available at www.ridecincinnati.org.