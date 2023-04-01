Sub shops raise $278K for cancer

CancerFree Kids received another record-breaking donation from local Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants during their month of giving in March, which raised more than $278,000.

The event culminated with the annual daay of giving on March 29, when 26 Tri-State Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants donated 100 percent of sales and raised $242,000.

“At Jersey Mike’s, we believe that a sub has a job that’s bigger than simply tasting good – it can do good, too,” said Larry Rover, Cincinnati area director for Jersey Mike’s. “We are honored to support CancerFree Kids once again and help invest in efforts that will help find a cure for cancer’s littlest warriors.”

Larry Rover

Founded in 2002, CancerFree Kids provides pediatric research grants for early-stage breakthrough treatments, many of which have little funding but show immense promise. Since the organization’s inception, it has raised over $8.2 million to support these efforts.

“We are thankful to partner with Jersey Mike’s again to champion this important cause and for the immense support from our community,” said Jill Brinck, CancerFree Kids’ executive director. “From the hard-working staff team, to our volunteers at each store, to each person who decided to grab a meal at Jersey Mike’s chose to support our cause, we could not be more grateful.”

This is the local Jersey Mike’s eighth partnership with CancerFree Kids for their month and day of giving, and brings their total impact to over $1.042 million.

Since Jersey Mike’s Subs day of giving began in 2011, it has raised over $67 million for charities across the country.

CancerFree Kids funds high-reward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of CancerFree Kids.