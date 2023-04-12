Flying Pig scholars program honors students making positive impact

The Flying Pig Community Scholars Program has today the 2023 scholarship program award recipients. The scholarship program, an expansion of Pig Works existing youth initiatives, provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Cincinnati Tri-State area who have demonstrated a commitment to community service and running.

Since its inception in 2018, the Flying Pig Community Scholars Program has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the community. This year, the program has expanded from four winners to 10 winners (five female and five male). Each winner receives a $5,000 scholarship toward post-secondary education.

The Community Scholars program is funded by the Coughlin Family, by sponsorship from Skyline Chili, and through donations to the Community Scholars program. These contributions allow the program to recognize and reward the hard work and dedication of students who have made a positive impact on our local community.

The winners of the 2023 Flying Pig Community Scholars Program are:

Keene “Aiden” Bryant, Goshen High School

Lavinia Gryzymajlo, Summit Country Day

Ben Johnson, Elder High School

Liam Lakhia, Summit Country Day

Grace McKay, Mason High School

Brooklyn Pickers, Madonna Villa Academy

Madison Rahschulte, Batesville High School

Schachleiter, Mason High School

Kate Stiens, Walnut Hills High School

Bennett Turan, Mariemont High School

These 10 students will be honored at the annual Community Scholars Breakfast event on April 19, 7:30 a.m. at Music Hall, where they will be recognized for their accomplishments and will have the opportunity to hear Olympian Mary Wineberg share her inspirational story. Tickets are still available for those interested in attending: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73775/2023-flying-pig-community-scholars-breakfast.