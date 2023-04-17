Rockin’ at Riverfest seeks to raise 620K, names co-chairs

Best Point Education and Behavioral Health announced Britney Ruby-Miller and Caleb Miller; Tim Schroeder and Lisa Schroeder; and Dr. Gail Kist-Kline and Keith Kline as the official co-chairs of the 2023 Rockin’ at Riverfest.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., September 3, 2023 at the Annie W. & Elizabeth Anderson Pavilion in Smale Riverfront Park.
Rockin’ at Riverfest is Best Point’s premier annual fundraising event. “Our goal is to raise $620,000 at this year’s Rockin’ at Riverfest to support the 40+ programs and services that help the most vulnerable in our city,” said John Banchy, Best Point’s President and CEO. “We are honored to partner with these talented and generous co-chairs. With their help and the support of community leaders that attend this event, I have no doubt we’ll accomplish our goal.”
Britney Ruby-Miller and Caleb Miller are ubiquitous in the Tri-state. Britney, the CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, and Caleb, a former Cincinnati Bengal, are dedicated philanthropists supporting various charitable organizations, including those focusing on children’s education and wellness.
Tim Schroeder and Lisa Schroeder are also active philanthropists. Tim Schroeder is a healthcare executive and the CEO of CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting, a global clinical research organization based in Cincinnati doing business in over 60 countries. The Schroeders are actively involved in the community, serving organizations in education and healthcare.
Drs. Gail Kist-Kline and Keith Kline have made significant contributions to education and healthcare in Cincinnati. Dr. Kist-Kline, the current president of the Christ College of Nursing, has over three decades of experience in the field, and since 2019 has selflessly served as a member of the Best Point Board of Trustees. Dr. Keith Kline retired as the superintendent of the West Clermont School District after a 34-year career in education and now serves as a mental health education and suicide prevention consultant across the state.