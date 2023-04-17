Rockin’ at Riverfest seeks to raise 620K, names co-chairs

Best Point Education and Behavioral Health announced Britney Ruby-Miller and Caleb Miller; Tim Schroeder and Lisa Schroeder; and Dr. Gail Kist-Kline and Keith Kline as the official co-chairs of the 2023 Rockin’ at Riverfest.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., September 3, 2023 at the Annie W. & Elizabeth Anderson Pavilion in Smale Riverfront Park.

John Banchy is the president and chief executive officer of Best Point Educational and Behavioral Health.

Rockin’ at Riverfest is Best Point’s premier annual fundraising event. “Our goal is to raise $620,000 at this year’s Rockin’ at Riverfest to support the 40+ programs and services that help the most vulnerable in our city,” said John Banchy, Best Point’s President and CEO. “We are honored to partner with these talented and generous co-chairs. With their help and the support of community leaders that attend this event, I have no doubt we’ll accomplish our goal.”

Britney Ruby-Miller and Caleb Miller are ubiquitous in the Tri-state. Britney, the CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, and Caleb, a former Cincinnati Bengal, are dedicated philanthropists supporting various charitable organizations, including those focusing on children’s education and wellness.

Tim Schroeder and Lisa Schroeder are also active philanthropists. Tim Schroeder is a healthcare executive and the CEO of CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting, a global clinical research organization based in Cincinnati doing business in over 60 countries. The Schroeders are actively involved in the community, serving organizations in education and healthcare.

Drs. Gail Kist-Kline and Keith Kline have made significant contributions to education and healthcare in Cincinnati. Dr. Kist-Kline, the current president of the Christ College of Nursing, has over three decades of experience in the field, and since 2019 has selflessly served as a member of the Best Point Board of Trustees. Dr. Keith Kline retired as the superintendent of the West Clermont School District after a 34-year career in education and now serves as a mental health education and suicide prevention consultant across the state.