ArtsWave’s Boardway Bound open for applications to this year’s class

As the name implies, Boardway Boardway Bound seeks to match nearly 500 people from local companies on arts boards, ushering a new generation of leadership, adding capacity to arts institutions and creating boards that reflect the diverse communities each organization serves.

Boardway Bound attracts professionals who are passionate about making a difference in the region. The program provides all the tools necessary to become a successful arts board volunteer, while offering a unique peer learning environment across companies, and the chance to interact with Greater Cincinnati’s arts professionals. For ArtsWave, the program is an important component of its “Lifting As We Learn” DEIA commitment to establish systems and programs to recruit board members that represent the diverse communities that the region’s arts organizations serve.

Boardway Bound training consists of six, two-hour sessions from October 19 to November 30 held at Artswave’s offices. A graduation event happens on December 7. The program includes networking opportunities with leaders of arts organizations before each session. It includes classroom interaction with videos, case studies and panel discussions. Information on best practices, industry trends and the Cincinnati region’s arts scene is shared over the course of the program. Topics range from advocacy, fundraising and marketing to understanding arts budgets and nonprofit governance. The program culminates with a matched relationship that the newly trained board candidate and arts organization define together, leading in many cases to a subsequent invitation to join in a board role.

Networking is a key component of the program and is sponsored by the law firm Thompson Hine LLP. Cincinnati office partner Shane Starkey said, “With networking sessions that engage participants with each other and leaders of the arts and a graduation celebration with alumni, participants will have strong interaction throughout their Boardway Bound experience that they can use to expand their professional network.” Beyond the networking benefit, ArtsWave President and CEO, Alecia Kintner said, “The program also provides insight into the business challenges faced by arts organizations and how they contribute to the region’s economy and reputation.”

Applicants from all backgrounds and career stages are welcome. ArtsWave encourages diverse candidates at all career levels, with the goal of ensuring that the programs and practices of the region’s arts and cultural organizations are reflective of our entire community.