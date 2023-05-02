Culture FIX: May 3-9

Ok, Winter. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. We are looking ahead to balmy, busy late spring days, such as the ones below. Am I right? Feast your senses…

Wednesday, May 3

An ArtWorks tour in action

(Photo by Sandra Okot)

ArtWorks Mural Tours, Walking tours | Various times. DETAILS: May marks the welcome return of these outdoor tours that focus on ArtWorks-generated murals in Pendleton, Over-the-Rhine and downtown. They extend through October.

Dr. Leno Davis

Cincinnati Zoo, Barrows Conservation Lecture: Local Science for Global Impact | 7 p.m. 3400 Vine St., Avondale. 513-281-4700. DETAILS: The final in this annual series features Bahama-based Miami grad Dr. Leno Davis. who works with organizations in the Bahamas and around the world to train local communities on conservation issues, both in the marine and terrestrial environment. A virtual option is available.

Thursday, May 4

Rick Koehler Kym Kuenning Aileen Manning

Works by Kim Pickard

The Barn, Hog Bristle Painters: “Hog Heaven 23” | 5-8 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: The Hog Bristle Painters is a collection of 16 Cincinnati-based artists who meet regularly to paint and share perspectives. This is their annual show, which runs only through Sunday. (Hours are Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 p.m.) Another show opens Friday, 6-8 p.m. – “Water and Thread,” paintings and fiber art by Kim Pickard – which runs through May 14.

Studio Kroner, “Getting Huge” | 7 p.m. 130 W. Court St., downtown. DETAILS: Hosted graciously by his friend, gallery owner Paul Kroner, successful ad-exec/now novelist John Young discusses his new book in which a 6’11” minister allows a backyard fancy with pumpkins to become an obsession with growing the world’s largest. Funny, but also very poignant. Just one of a bumper crop of excellent local novelists working these days. Check this and them out.

Friday, May 5

Deborah Morrissey-McGoff: “Journey”, 1997, oil on wood panel, 30 x 30 inches

Cincinnati Art Galleries, “Sanctuary: A Lifelong Journey through Landscape” | 5-8 p.m. 225 E. Sixth St., downtown. 513-381-2128. DETAILS: Cincinnati painter Deborah Morrissey-McGoff (1955-2022) created what were called “enigmatic narrative landscapes.” She emphasized our connection to nature and captured the beauty and power of landscape as an emotional and dramatic messenger. Sanctuary is a survey of her work over four decades. Dennis Harrington of the Weston Art Gallery assisted in organizing this exhibit. On display through June 17.

Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson has quite the busy weekend ahead, contributing one of my favorite concertos – Ravel’s G Major – on Friday and Saturday evening before hustling off for a solo recital in Chicago’s Symphony Hall on Sunday afternoon. Thus, the Sunday afternoon (2 p.m.) iteration of this concert features extra Saint-Säens and little-known Berlioz, but no Ravel. The Saint-Säens Organ Symphony is a blast, but if you can, go hear the Ravel. It’s pure magic, especially the middle movement.

Photographer Tina Gutierrez: from “Rare Creatures”

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “Rare Creatures” | 6-8 p.m. CCAC @ Short Vine, 2728 Short Vine St., Corryville. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: You have seen samples of photographer Tina Gutierrez’s work on Movers & Makers covers since 2016. Her work has since become increasingly artistic and creative, as shown in this new exhibit, “Rare Creatures,” curated by Emily Versoza, said to be both an “anthropological study and a celebration of the beauty found in body and movement.” The models, including professional dancers from Cincinnati Ballet, were asked “to explore the fabrics in unfamiliar ways, to invoke a kind of childhood curiosity.” The exhibit is on display through June 2.

Queen City Cabaret, “Walkin’ After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline” | 7:30 p.m. The Carnegie, Covington. DETAILS: At least when I was there, CCM did not have the music of Patsy Cline in its curriculum. But CCM-trained Sarah Folsom is going to put her able vocal stamp on this repertoire, with the equally capable accompaniment of Matthew Umphreys. Don’t worry; this will not be some fussy take. Sarah has plenty of style to go with her pipes. Give a listen.

Revolution Dance Theatre, “Bible Stories” | 8 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, downtown. DETAILS: “Bible Stories” was inspired by and features songs from the album of the same name by gospel artist Donald Lawrence, who headlined the Cincinnati Symphony’s “Classical Roots” program several weeks ago. David Choate leads this fine troupe of Black dancers. Repeats Saturday and 2 & 8 p.m.

Sharonville Cultural Arts Center, “Inside Out: Interplay Between Mark and Word” | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Westheimer Gallery, 11165 Reading Rd., Sharonville. 513-554-1014. DETAILS: Some artists are moved by pain to create. In Priya Rama‘s creative world, pain is truly the source of her inspiration: “My art, like my life, revolves around my chronic migraines. When a migraine comes on, even with my eyes closed, I ‘see’ things. Colors and shapes flood my mind in fluid poetry.” In this exhibit she shares her recent paintings and poems. On display through May 27.

Saturday, May 6

Cincy-Cinco | Noon-10 p.m. Fountain Square, downtown. DETAILS: This annual celebration of Hispanic culture returns with a fete full of food, drink, dance demos and more than a dozen musical acts. All net proceeds benefit area charities that support the Hispanic population. Funnel your fun toward a good cause. Repeats Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Shot from the 2022 Spring Pottery Fair

Clay Alliance, 22nd Annual Spring Pottery Fair | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking lot, Madison Rd. and Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. DETAILS: More than 40 of the area’s top clay artists present their work, both functional and decorative, from mugs and dinnerware to one-of-a-kind art and garden pieces. Great Mother’s Day shopping for something lasting and meaningful.

Fitton Center, “51st Hamilton Current” | 5:30-7:30 p.m. 101 S. Monument St., Hamilton. 513-863-8873. DETAILS: Two professional guest judges selected works from hundreds of entries to spotlight dozens of artists in this group show of works created within a 60-mile radius of Hamilton. Show continues through July 7. But wait, there’s more! Stick around after the opening reception to hear the outstanding Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra in CCJO Goes to the Movies. Exhibit is free; CCJO is ticketed, but well worth it.

GeoFair | 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sharonville Convention Center, Sharonville. DETAILS: This year’s theme is “Midwest Minerals & Fossils.” The show features an “Ugly Rock” contest, four illustrated earth science programs, more than 50 dealers, a swap area, displays from museum, university and private collections, plus free specimen identification. Repeats Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Milford Historical Society, Milford Historic Home Tour | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 906 Main St., Milford. 513-248-0324. DETAILS: I lived for seven years just outside Milford and wish I had spent more time in and around the charming downtown area. That’s the center of this home tour. If you are interested in architectural history, this should be oup your alley or staircase.

Sunday, May 7

Jasmine Habersham, soprano; Kathryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano; Sam Martin, piano

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Americana: What Shall We Remember?” | 4 p.m. Mercantile Library, downtown. DETAILS: This varied program of American song features perspectives by three female and one male composer: Lori Laitman (b. 1955), Margaret Bonds (1913-72), Judith Cloud (b. 1954), Melissa Dunphy (b. 1980) and Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956). This closing concert of CSI’s seventh season showcases the talents of Jasmine Habersham and Kathryn Leemhuis, both who are CCM grads well on their way to successful, diversified careers. Pianist Sam Martin is founding artistic director of CSI.

Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg

Matinee Musicale, Silver-Garburg Piano Duo | 3 p.m. Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, Anderson Twp. DETAILS: Often, Matinée Musicale presents artists on their way up, but the Silver-Garburg Duo has long establshed itself as world-class. One of the most interesting aspects of a duo piano recital is the chance to hear familiar repertoire re-arranged. In this case, that means Mendelssohn‘s own re-working of his Overture for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream;” Liszt‘s fierce Sonata in B minor, arranged by Saint-Säens; and Saint-Säens‘ own Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, arranged by Debussy. Another season ending concert. Not to miss.

Monday, May 8

concert:nova founder, clarinetist Ixi Chen

Concert:nova, “Made in Cincinnati” | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Campus, University of Cincinnati. DETAILS: Season finale for this always-creative musical crew, this ambitious concert celebrates the contributions of CCM to the Cincinnati musical landscape. Featured are CCM’s Ariel Quartet (performing John Cage in a nod to it’s predecessor, the inimitable LaSalle Quartet), concert:nova founder and CCM faculty member Ixi Chen, music by CCM graduate composing students, and a world premiere by Julia Adolphe commissioned for Stefani and Hiro Matsuo by Ann and Harry Santen. Only fitting that this be held in the exquisite acoustic of Werner Recital Hall.