Cincinnati State raises $21M as part of 50th anniversary campaign

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College announced it has raised $21 million as part of its 50th anniversary campaign.
On May 9, the nationally broadcast PBS NewsHour featured one of the campaign’s signature projects —the CState Accelerate program — a research-validated student success program that helps Pell-eligible community college students stay on track and graduate.
The campaign raised $3.5 million to re-start CState Accelerate, which is based on a model created at the City University of New York (CUNY) that was piloted at Cincinnati State from 2015 to 2018.
“Cincinnati State greatly appreciates the generosity of its boards, lead donor Fifth Third Bank, as well Procter & Gamble, Ohio National, and all the other individuals, foundations and companies that supported our 50th campaign and CState Accelerate program,” President Monica Posey said.
A recent economic impact report showed that Cincinnati State contributes $650 million to the local economy because 85% of its alumni remain in the Greater Cincinnati region after graduation.