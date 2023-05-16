Cincinnati State raises $21M as part of 50th anniversary campaign

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College announced it has raised $21 million as part of its 50th anniversary campaign.

On May 9, the nationally broadcast PBS NewsHour featured one of the campaign’s signature projects —the CState Accelerate program — a research-validated student success program that helps Pell-eligible community college students stay on track and graduate.

The campaign raised $3.5 million to re-start CState Accelerate, which is based on a model created at the City University of New York (CUNY) that was piloted at Cincinnati State from 2015 to 2018.



Cincinnati State Technical and Community College President Monica Posey with a PBS reporter.

“Cincinnati State greatly appreciates the generosity of its boards, lead donor Fifth Third Bank, as well Procter & Gamble, Ohio National, and all the other individuals, foundations and companies that supported our 50th campaign and CState Accelerate program,” President Monica Posey said.

A recent economic impact report showed that Cincinnati State contributes $650 million to the local economy because 85% of its alumni remain in the Greater Cincinnati region after graduation.

www.cincinnatistate.edu/give