Concours d’Elegance event seeks young people to judge rare automobiles, motorcycles

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, a nationally recognized car show that highlights some of the world’s most unique automobiles and motorcycles is seeking judges ages 8 to 15 to just a pre-selected group of automobiles.

Young people have an opportunity to judge rare and unique cars at this year’s 45th annual Concours d’Elegance.

Prospective judges will have the opportunity to participate in an informative session on basic car judging skills and interact with veteran Concours judges.

Those interested in being considered can contact Michael Kelly at Mkelly11@cinci.rr.com. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Each selected participant will receive two tickets to the event (the parent or guardian bringing the Youth Judge may but is not required to accompany the Youth Judge during the judging process. Proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis programs of The Arthritis Foundation.

ohioconcours.com/contact/hagerty-youth-judge