Talbert House: CEO Tilow to step down in July, COO Arnold to lead organization

Neil Tilow Josh Arnold

Talbert House Chief Executive Officer Neil Tilow, who joined the social empowerment and mobility non-profit in 1974, will retire July 13, the organization announced.

Josh Arnold, president and chief operating officer, will become CEO of Talbert House. Tilow will continue to work as a part-time executive advisor for three years. His retirement marks the end of nearly a half-century at Talbert House. He served as program director and assistant Director from 1974-81. After a year as executive director at Transitions, Inc. and while serving on the Talbert House Board, he returned to the agency in 1982 to lead the organization. Under Brown’s direction, Talbert House achieved significant growth in Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, and Warren counties.

“I came to Talbert House to make a difference. I stayed because I saw the positive change for our clients, their families and the community. The commitment of our staff, board, funders and donors has made it possible for us to impact hundreds of thousands of lives over my career. We continue to make a difference in our community every day. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to dedicate my life’s work to Talbert House,” Tilow said.

During his tenure as CEO, the agency has grown from four programs with a budget of $1 million to over 40 programs, social enterprises, and affiliations encompassing southwest Ohio with annual revenue of more than $90 million.

Talbert House builds stronger communities through five service lines: addictions, community care, court and corrections, housing and mental health.

Tilow and Arnold have worked closely on enhanced opiate services as a response to rising overdose deaths and the integration of primary and behavioral health care to meet client overall health care needs. They share a common vision for integrated care to improve communication, opportunity, and outcomes for clients. Arnold started as a case manager in 1998 and has ascended to leadership positions throughout his tenure. After serving as Talbert House’s director of adolescent services, he assumed to vice president roles for Youth Behavioral Health, Court and Corrections and Addiction Services. He was promoted to chief operating officer and most recently to president and COO in 2022.