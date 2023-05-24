Be UNSTOPPABLE with Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio

You won’t want to miss this…

It’s no secret these last two years have been some of the most detrimental to reproductive health care access in decades. Through every hurdle, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio has hunkered down, stood together and fought to protect abortion access and bodily autonomy every way possible. Even still— so much uncertainty surrounds the future of access.

For this reason, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio is excited to invite you to UNSTOPPABLE, a can’t-miss event that takes the momentum of these past two years and pushes it to new heights, as we develop new strategies to come together to advance health equity.

This year’s UNSTOPPABLE is a 2-day empowerment event series centered around education, wellness, culture, and changemaking in downtown Cincinnati.

Friday, June 9th, features an art exhibition and sale inspired by the critical impact of health care access in our community.

th, features an art exhibition and sale inspired by the critical impact of health care access in our community. Saturday, June 10th, is a day focused on education as pivotal partners including artists, educators, political leaders, changemakers, and more join us for a series of panels. You can learn more about both days and register here.

Further, we have an exclusive event before the Gallery for our strongest supporters and closest friends. The Sneak Peek, at 6 p.m., is the only way to enjoy the art, atmosphere and community before the doors open to the public at 7:30. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while you get a close look at the striking art from six established and emerging artists throughout our region, each telling the story of “Who We Are” through their lens. Sneak Peek guests get an opportunity to be among the first to bid on artwork, receive an exclusive swag bag, and enjoy opening words and a chance to connect with our departing CEO, Kersha Deibel.

Not only are Planned Parenthood’s doors open, we are expanding and using this period of challenge to re-examine what it means to be a valuable resource and a trusted part of the community safety net.

Register today and make June 9th and 10th an unstoppable weekend.

