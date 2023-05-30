Burrow Foundation wants fans to choose: purple and gold or orange and black

The Joe Burrow Foundation is prompting football fans to choose sides in support of families in Louisiana and Ohio that are working to overcome food insecurity and mental health challenges.

For the second straight year, the foundation has produced T-shirts for sale in the colors of Burrow’s college football team, Louisiana State University (purple and gold), and his professional football team, the Cincinnati Bengals (orange and black), to support the efforts of his foundation.

The challenge is called “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati” and runs through June 6.

More than 4,600 items were sold during last year’s challenge. More than half of the purchases had the orange and black color design.

“We are excited about bringing back our ‘Bayou to Cincinnati’ Challenge,” said Amy Floyd, executive director of the Joe Burrow Foundation. “Last year we raised nearly $70,000 as fans from both Cincinnati and Louisiana joined the cause to support the Foundation. We expect that total to increase this year to help even more families in both areas.”

Where I’m From Apparel, which produced the shirts, will donate 100% of the proceeds to the foundation. Founded in October 2022, the foundation helps meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues in Ohio and Louisiana.

www.joeburrow.org