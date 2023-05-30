Metropolitan Club to honor clinical research executive at annual dinner

The Metropolitan Club will honor Timothy J. Schroeder as recipient of the 2023 Metropolitan Award during its annual awards dinner on Nov. 9. Schroeder serves as chairman and CEO of CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, a research service provider.

Timothy Schroeder

The club’s 24th annual awards dinner will include a reception, dinner and program, and proceeds will support nonprofits Be Concerned, Life Learning Center and UpSpring. The Metropolitan Award is presented to a citizen in Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky who has worked to improve the lives of the region’s citizens and to unify the community.

“The Metropolitan Club is delighted to honor Timothy Schroeder with this distinction,” said Douglas Bolton, president of The Metropolitan Club. “When looking for a candidate who exhibits exponential effort toward improving the lives of our citizens, there was no better choice.”

With more than 35 years of clinical, academic and industry experience in global drug and device development programs, Schroeder has held numerous faculty positions within the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He previously served as founding executive vice president of Clinical Development at SangStat Medical Corporation, which went public in 1995. Schroeder is currently a board member for more than a dozen corporate and nonprofit organizations, including Xavier University, from which he graduated.

“I am honored to receive this distinct recognition as the recipient of the Metropolitan Award. The CTI team’s hard work and dedication help change the lives of critically ill patients with rare diseases every day,” said Schroeder. “Not only is CTI passionate about moving medicine forward, but we focus on giving back to our broader community.”