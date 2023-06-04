Center for Respite Care to honor supporters, virtually celebrate 20th year

The Center for Respite Care will hold its third annual Transformation Awards virtually on Sept. 14, 2023, celebrating the center’s 20th anniversary and recognizing those who have contributed to its success.

The event will be emceed by Liz Bonis, the health reporter at WKRC Local 12.

“The Center is honored to pay tribute to people and organizations who contribute to the well-being of the community. The Transformation Awards are a small way to say thanks,” Laurie Nelson, CEO of the Center said.

Honorees include:

Dr. Bob Donovan currently cares for people experiencing homelessness at the McMicken Health Collaborative in Over-the-Rhine.

Dr. Bob Donovan: After being in private practice for several years, Bob Donovan entered the Society of Mary. Following the profession of vows, he returned to Cincinnati and became the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Care for the Homeless Program in 1988. As part of his duties, he has delivered primary care to people experiencing homelessness at the Mobile Medical Clinic and at several shelters in the Cincinnati area for (24 years.) He currently cares for people experiencing homelessness (and others) at the McMicken Health Collaborative in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. A founder of the center, Donovan now oversees its medical operations.

Saint Francis Seraph Ministries: The Franciscan Friars have served the homeless and working poor in the local community for more than 175 years. The Franciscans were invited by Archbishop John Purcell in 1844 to come from Germany and serve the German immigrants living in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. As the neighborhood changed and the needs grew, especially among more impoverished residents in Over-the-Rhine, the Franciscan Friars established one of the first local soup kitchens in the late 1970s.

Santa Maria Community Services is a catalyst and advocate for Cincinnati’s Greater Price Hill families to attain their educational, financial, and health goals. It provides more than 2,500 individuals with educational tools and resources to build strong families, promote healthy residents, and foster neighborhood revitalization. Santa Maria’s vision is for Greater Price Hill to be a vibrant, thriving, and self-sustaining community. The Price Hill Family Centers provide a welcoming environment and the coaching, support, and flexibility to assist families to achieve their identified goals toward stabilization and self-sufficiency.

New Life Furniture Bank was founded in 2006 by Holly Young, Tim Nabors, and volunteers from Milford First United Methodist Church in partnership with InterFaith Hospitality Network (IHN) which provides emergency shelter to homeless families. New Life Furniture Bank serves over 1,300 households per year and partners with over 50 social service agencies.

www.centerforrespitecare.org