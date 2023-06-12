Findlay Market is set to host Juneteenth at the Market on June 17-18, which celebrates and showcases black-owned businesses and community partners.

Panelists Paul Booth Sr., Alice Frazier, Tim Barr and Adoria Maxbery

at the 2022 Findlay Market Juneteenth event

At 11 a.m., June 17, a panel discussion at The Columns, 109 W Elder St., will address the significance of the holiday. Tickets to the panel discussion are free but require an RSVP for a saved spot. Kara Willis, membership and events coordinator at The Mercantile Library, is the moderator.

Panelists:

• Alisa Berry – executive director of Cornerstone Renters Equity

• Asa Featherstone, IV – artist and Corporation for Findlay Market board member

• Brandon Hill – CEO & founder of In Fly We Trust (Mortar and FlyWheel alum)

• Deasa Dorsey – CEO & founder of I Can Health (registered nurse and University of Cincinnati alum)

A ticketed tasting event featuring Black-owned businesses will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on June 18.

www.findlaymarket.org/news/juneteenth2023