A pair of Cincinnati-area business accelerators are joining forces for an event aimed at showcasing the plethora of free resources available to entrepreneurs and startups in the region.

Entrepreneurs of all genders and at all stages of development are invited to attend the “Free Resource Expo” on Friday, July 28. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Hall in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Aviatra Accelerators is spearheading the event alongside Cintrifuse. First Financial Bank is a signature sponsor.

Jill Morenz, president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators

Attendees can interact with more than a dozen companies and organizations, each of which offers short and long-term assistance – ranging from workshops to technical expertise – to support budding entrepreneurs.

For example, Cintrifuse, which operates out of Union Hall, provides free co-working on Fridays during the summer.

A full list of participating businesses and organizations is below. It includes details about resources offered as well.

Attendees can also enter a raffle to win tools aimed at supporting businesses at supporting business growth and development.

“With this event, we want to showcase many of the free resources available to startups and anyone thinking about becoming an entrepreneur,” she added.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online. Additional details about the event are available there as well.

Confirmed vendor partners:

Alloy Growth Lab : Morning Mentoring, The Revenue Accelerator, coaching and marketing.

: Morning Mentoring, The Revenue Accelerator, coaching and marketing. African American Chamber of Commerce: Technical assistance counseling, Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification assistance, workshops.

Technical assistance counseling, Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification assistance, workshops. Aviatra Accelerators: Free workshops and one-to-one coaching.

Free workshops and one-to-one coaching. BizAccessHub: Money quiz and 30-minute follow up consultation.

Money quiz and 30-minute follow up consultation. Blue North: Workshops and networking opportunities.

Workshops and networking opportunities. Cintrifuse: Free co-working on Fridays during the summer.

Free co-working on Fridays during the summer. Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI): One-on-one counseling sessions, assistance with business plans and cash flow projections, training focused on key business topics, loans package preparation and workshops on digital marketing.

One-on-one counseling sessions, assistance with business plans and cash flow projections, training focused on key business topics, loans package preparation and workshops on digital marketing. Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub: Accelerator programming, workshops and coaching focusing on social enterprises related to sustainability, race and gender bias.

Accelerator programming, workshops and coaching focusing on social enterprises related to sustainability, race and gender bias. Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Libraries: Maker Space resources, access to the Small Business Reference Center and LinkedIn Learning education.

Maker Space resources, access to the Small Business Reference Center and LinkedIn Learning education. Kenton County Public Libraries: Dedicated small business specialist, in-person classes on digital marketing and financial topics, access to the Data Axle database and access to legal form templates.

Dedicated small business specialist, in-person classes on digital marketing and financial topics, access to the Data Axle database and access to legal form templates. KY Innovation: Resources to assist with loans, grants and venture capital.

Resources to assist with loans, grants and venture capital. Main Street Ventures : Grant funding opportunities and other support.

: Grant funding opportunities and other support. Product Refinery: Product launch consultations and product viability assessment

Product launch consultations and product viability assessment SCORE: Business coaching and business plan development support.

Business coaching and business plan development support. Square One: Free business strategy coaching.

Free business strategy coaching. University of Cincinnati Law Clinic: Free transactional legal services.

Free transactional legal services. World System Builder Financial Literacy Campaign: Virtual live workshops.