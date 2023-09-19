Kentucky Symphony Orchestra announces 32 season

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is ready to kick off its 32nd season next month with a rousing mix of toe-tappers and more traditional classical favorites.

Music director James Cassidy has assembled a five-event series, opening on Oct. 28 with a performance of “Dr. Divertimento.” KSO describes the show as more than “200 years of unplugged party music.”

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption

The divertimento is a light-hearted genre of the 18th century that tended to include dance music. Composers of the 20th century brought the music to ballet and orchestral settings.

Other KSO’s shows include a holiday music showcase, “Merry Christmas, Darling” and performances of some of works by Romantic-era composers Richard Wagner and Anton Bruckner in “Swan Songs.”

The KSO Newport Ragtime Band promises a little “boogie-woogie and tap dancing” to Graves Concert Hall at Northern Kentucky University for “Jumpin’ Jive.” Kathy Wade and Deondra Means and other guests will be on hand for “Jumpin’ Jive” on May 11 to explore the legacies of Black composers and artists.

Four of the five events are taking place at Greaves Concert Hall. But KSO’s two performances of “Long Live the King” in April are hitting the road. The performance on Saturday, April 20 is at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church in Cincinnati and KSO plans a matinee the following day at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

Organist Brenda Portman

“Long Live the King” is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church Organ Series. KSO will join Brenda Portman, the church’s organist. She’ll play the building’s historic Casavant organ.

Details about the full schedule are below.

Founded in 1992, the KSO aims to make symphonic music and the concert experience “attractive, accessible and affordable” for Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati residents.

For its 2023-24 subscription series, the KSO continues to offer a variety of programming at 2013-14 prices — $35 per single tickets or $150 for all five concerts and the promised “best seats in the house.” Tiered-pricing, flex-packs and live-streaming passes are also available.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

“Dr. Divertimento”

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Greaves Concert Hall

Description: Unplugged party music.

“Merry Christmas, Darling”

Dates: Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. (both nights)

Location: Greaves Concert Hall

Description: Vocalist Denise Parroco joins KSO for more than 70 sacred, secular, classical and pop yuletide hits.

“Swan Songs”

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Greaves Concert Hall

Description: Two epic, pious and final works of Wagner and Bruckner.

“Long Live the King”

Dates: Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21

Times: 7:30 p.m. (April 20) and 2:30 p.m. (April 21)

Locations: Hyde Park United Methodist Church (April 20) and St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption (April 21)

Description: Organist Brenda Portman joins KSO for what’s dubbed The King of Instruments.

“The Jumpin’ Jive”

Date: May 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Greaves Concert Hall

Description: KSO Newport Ragtime Band and guests highlight the legacies of early 20th century Black musician and composers)