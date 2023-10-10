Fall Food Fest, autumn events keep Findlay Market lively all year

While the temperatures may be getting cooler in Greater Cincinnati, Findlay Market is working to keep the business activity hot in Over-the-Rhine by hosting a number of special events this Autumn and throughout the rest of off-season.

Its next upcoming event is the annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday, Oct. 15. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will have a chance to purchase tickets to sample some of the very best autumnal dishes from the merchants and vendors operating in market house, outdoor market and the surrounding storefronts in the Findlay Market District.

More than 30 culinary businesses are taking part this year. The menu showcases items ranging from breakfast treats through dinnertime dishes. French Crust Cafe & Bistro, for example, is serving vadouvan butternut squash soup with a spaghetti squash and dried fruit salad.

Other seasonal dishes include an apple, banana and cinnamon smoothie topped with granola; caramelized onion crackers with prairie breeze cheddar and seasonal jam; sweet potato pierogi with caramelized onions, sour cream and chives; oyster with apple mignonette; and vegan peach cobbler and pumpkin spice pound cake.

The full menu is below.

“The layout provides the opportunity for one-on-one interactions between market businesses and event attendees, which makes the experience that much more special,” said Kelly Lanser, the Corporation for Findlay Market’s director of communications. CFFM is a nonprofit founded in 2000 to manage the historic public market.

Beyond the food and drink, visitors can also take part in a fall-themed photo booth, play a “wine ring toss” and live music from Wild Carrot and Tracy Walker.

Tickets are five for $10 or 12 for $20. Each ticket is good for one sample from one business. Tickets can be purchased online.

“It’s perfect for an outing with friends, for someone visiting Findlay Market for the first time, for foodies or just someone looking for a unique day date with their love,” Lanser said.

Fall Food Fest has been a staple event at Findlay Market for more than a decade. It’s one of about a dozen events it hosts each year.

As Greater Cincinnati moves into colder months, events like Fall Food Fest are important because they give people another excuse to come to the market to support the small businesses when traffic is a little bit slower, Lanser said.

Not only do ticket sales go directly back to businesses and provide a bump in revenue, but Lanser said nearly all of its businesses have reported developing new long-term customers they first encountered during these types of events. Findlay Market has also learned from guest surveys that nearly every participant is introduced to either a new merchant or a new food, which leads to more visits to the market as a regular shopper.

Findlay Market’s next community event is Trick-or-Treat at Findlay Market, and it will then go full swing into the holidays with its Christmas tree sales and its holiday market. Its other winter ticketed events are Chili Fest in January and Sweet & Savory Stroll in February.

While each event has its own goals, the broader purpose of all of them is to highlight the talents and offerings of the Findlay Market merchants.

“Nowhere else can a person wander around have a chance to taste caramel apple cupcakes, sweet potato pierogi, oysters with apple mignonette and peach cobbler all in one afternoon,” Lanser said of Fall Food Fest. “It’s truly a taste of the season at Findlay Market.”

Fall Food Fest menu

A “Mother’s Touch” Cakes – Caramel apple mini cupcakes, vegan pumpkin mini cupcakes and gluten-free sweet potato mini bars

– Caramel apple mini cupcakes, vegan pumpkin mini cupcakes and gluten-free sweet potato mini bars The Arepa Place – Sweet mini cheese arepa

– Sweet mini cheese arepa Babushka Pierogi – Sweet potato pierogi with caramelized onions, sour cream and chives

– Sweet potato pierogi with caramelized onions, sour cream and chives BanaSun Smoothie Bar – Apple, banana and cinnamon smoothie topped with granola

– Apple, banana and cinnamon smoothie topped with granola Chacabanas – Mini croquetas

– Mini croquetas Chai For – Chai

– Chai Chino’s Street Food – Green curry

– Green curry Chocolate Potion – Chocolate bites

– Chocolate bites Churchill’s Fine Teas – Nutcracker in New York Tea

– Nutcracker in New York Tea Dat’s Ole School Cookin’ – Hush puppies, macaroni and cheese and bean soup

– Hush puppies, macaroni and cheese and bean soup Dean’s Mediterranean Imports – Lentil soup with za’atar pita chips

– Lentil soup with za’atar pita chips Deeper Roots Coffee – Spiced fall tonic

– Spiced fall tonic Eckerlin Meats – Harvest cabbage chili

– Harvest cabbage chili Eliza Jane’s BakeShop – Gingerbread latte cookies and pecan pie brownies

– Gingerbread latte cookies and pecan pie brownies ETC Produce + Provisions – Chocolate cookie with boozy cherries

Chocolate cookie with boozy cherries Flavors of the Isle – Jerk chicken with red peas and rice

– Jerk chicken with red peas and rice Flourish Culinary Services – Harvest salad with pumpkin maple dressing

– Harvest salad with pumpkin maple dressing French Crust Cafe & Bistro – Vadouvan butternut squash soup with a spaghetti squash and dried fruit salad

– Vadouvan butternut squash soup with a spaghetti squash and dried fruit salad The Gourmand Group – Mediterranean stack

– Mediterranean stack Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen – Squash and apple soup with homemade crouton and sour cream

– Squash and apple soup with homemade crouton and sour cream Honey Child Artisan Pops – Artisan pops: pumpkin pie, pear cider, green tea passion fruit, blueberry and raspberry lemonade

– Artisan pops: pumpkin pie, pear cider, green tea passion fruit, blueberry and raspberry lemonade Joyously Sweet – Autumn cupcake bouquet

– Autumn cupcake bouquet Juniper Seed – Mushroom and beef(less) stroganoff with broccolini

– Mushroom and beef(less) stroganoff with broccolini Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood – Smoked salmon dip on crostini

– Smoked salmon dip on crostini MaiRo & Co Dog Treat Bakery – Fall trio treat pack

– Fall trio treat pack Makers Bakers Co. – Liquid apple pie drink and caramel apple pie slice

– Liquid apple pie drink and caramel apple pie slice Miley Pooh Sweets – Vegan peach cobbler and pumpkin spice pound cake

– Vegan peach cobbler and pumpkin spice pound cake Olive Tree Catering – Cachwe finger baklava

– Cachwe finger baklava Paktli – Ancient puffed grain snacks

– Ancient puffed grain snacks The Rhined – Caramelized onion crackers with prairie breeze cheddar and seasonal jam

– Caramelized onion crackers with prairie breeze cheddar and seasonal jam Sen by Kiki – Oyster with apple mignonette

– Oyster with apple mignonette Sunshine Caramel Co. – Harvest spice caramel

– Harvest spice caramel Tablespoon Cooking Co. – Triple chocolate chunk brown butter cookie with flaky sea salt

– Triple chocolate chunk brown butter cookie with flaky sea salt Taste of Belgium – Pumpkin waffle with whipped cream and nutmeg

– Pumpkin waffle with whipped cream and nutmeg That Dam Jam – That Dam Jam spicy teriyaki meatballs

– That Dam Jam spicy teriyaki meatballs Wendigo Tea Co. – Bigfoot Black Tea and mermaid drink

