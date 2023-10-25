Up-and-coming Black leaders named Westmoreland fellows

A Cincinnati-based nonprofit committed to empowering Black leaders has announced its second class of fellows for its professional development program.

The Carl B. Westmoreland Memorial Fellowship is a core initiative of TABLE. The program provides leadership training, mentorship and access to local professional networks to help up-and-coming leaders create “change in Cincinnati.”

This year’s fellows include:

Dr. Curtis L. Webb III , director of systems redesign and community-centered research for Design Impact

, director of systems redesign and community-centered research for Candice Crear , founder and CEO of From Fatherless to Fearless

, founder and CEO of Brandon Prayer , founder of All About Kings Raising Kings

, founder of Logan A. Johnson, a doctoral candidate at University of Cincinnati School of Education

Tyran Stallings, one of TABLE’s co-founders, called the selection of the second class of Westmoreland fellows a “significant milestone” in the history of the organization.

“These fellows embody our vision for a stronger, more equitable Cincinnati, and we’re excited to empower them as they drive change,” said Stallings, founder and executive director of The DAD Initiative, a decade-old nonprofit focused on increasing Black male participation in the educational process.

Dr. Curtis Webb, Logan Johnson

Candice Crear, Brandon Prayer

Stallings is one of seven founding members of TABLE. The group includes members representing various sectors – business, social justice, education, health and the arts.

TABLE’s mission is to serve as a hub to “catalyze, incubate and champion transformational Black leaders and solutions to the community’s most pressing challenges.

The Westmoreland Fellowship bears the name of renown historic and civil rights trailblazer Carl B. Westmoreland. Westmoreland was a longtime supporter of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, advocating for its creation and serving as its historian for nearly 20 years.

In Westmoreland’s honor, TABLE’s founders and other prominent Black community leaders offer a comprehensive curriculum and mentorship, empowering fellows to tackle complex community issues. Participants also receive stipends to support projects related to TABLE’s priority areas, professional development and/or what TABLE referred to as “self-care.”

Webb, who earned a Ph.D. in psychology from UC, voiced an appreciation for the opportunity to take part in the leadership development program. He noted he’s looking forward to learning from TABLE’s “servant leaders,” his cohort members and “the community leaders we will encounter through the engagement.”

“I’m excited to collaborate with this group of folks to keep strategizing and activating ways to support, amplify, and love on Black Cincinnati,” he added.

